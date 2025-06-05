Lions sign veteran center after Frank Ragnow's stunning retirement

Longtime Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow shocked everyone when his apparent contract holdout turned into a permanent vacation. He's headed for retirement after seven seasons in the NFL, leaving the team with a massive hole along the middle of its offensive line.

To fill Ragnow's void, Detroit is reportedly dipping into the open market. They're signing veteran interior lineman Trystan Colon to a one-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Lions sign veteran OL Trystan Colon in the wake of Frank Ragnow's surprise retirement

Colon appeared in all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024, including seven starts, though he almost exclusively lined up at right guard. However, the 27-year-old has also spent time at center throughout his career and figures to be part of Detroit's solution to replace Ragnow. Given the lack of options the Lions have at their disposal, this is about as well as they could've hoped to do.

It ain't much, but it's honest work. He's barely been a rotational piece for the Cardinals (or previously the Baltimore Ravens), let alone a high-end every-down player like Ragnow. But again, who else is available at this juncture of the offseason that Detroit should've considered?

Despite a limited workload with the Cardinals last season, Colon was effective when on the field. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him above-average overall, pass- and run-blocking grades, demonstrating his versatility. He only committed one penalty and allowed zero sacks across 386 offensive snaps, highlighting an ability to avoid self-inflicted mistakes.

After landing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020, Colon has carved out a role in the league. He was a three-year starter at college, manning the center spot in the powerhouse SEC. Nonetheless, size concerns and inadequate contact balance led to him switching positions to extend his run in the pros, a move that's ostensibly paid dividends.

Will Trystan Colon be the Lions' starting center?

Expecting Colon to be a one-for-one substitute for Ragnow is borderline insane. But, he'll have an opportunity to log meaningful reps inside Graham Glasgow and incoming second- and fifth-round rookies, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, respectively. Detroit will presumably take a committee approach to replicate the four-time Pro Bowler's presence, at least until someone separates themselves from the pack.