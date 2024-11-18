Lions stars go the extra mile to keep city of Detroit madly in love with this team
By Kinnu Singh
After a complete dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars, some Detroit Lions players still had the time and energy for some community service.
The Lions trounced the Jaguars in a 52-6 beatdown at Ford Field on Sunday. Detroit scored a touchdown on seven consecutive possessions and extended their win streak to eight consecutive games this season.
The Lions offense generated 645 yards of total offense, the most in franchise history. The 46-point margin of victory was also a franchise record. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
Yet, after the historic game, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph rushed to an event on Detroit’s west side, where they took pictures with kids and handed out Turkeys to those in need, according to Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press.
Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph handed out turkeys after game
Both players had plenty to celebrate about their performances.
In the third quarter, Williams grabbed a short pass over the middle and turned it into a 64-yard touchdown. He finished with four catches for 124 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Joseph continued his sensational season by snatching his seventh interception, the most by any player this season.
Neither player had time for treatment after the game. In fact, a Lions public relations official cut Joseph’s postgame press conference short so he could rush to the event to make it on time.
“No treatment, all grit,” Williams told Seidel.
Instead of celebrating with their teammates or relaxing with their families, the two braved the cold weather to sign autographs and take pictures.
“I'm doing this, man, because it’s the way I was raised,” Joseph said. “We didn’t get so much support, and I ended up here man. I just want to give back to the people that support us.”
While it’s not uncommon for players to give away Turkeys around this time of the year, it’s rare for players to put together such a spectacular performance and then celebrate it in this manner immediately after the game.
The event was held at the Yunion, a youth development nonprofit that aims to provide life skills and mentoring to kids in middle school or high school in the Detroit metropolitan area.
Detroit will continue rooting on the Lions in their magical season as they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. With the No. 1 ranked scoring offense and the No. 5 ranked scoring defense, the hope is that 2024 is finally the year the team can make its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.