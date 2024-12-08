Lions Super Bowl hopes get a massive boost with latest injury update
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions have boasted arguably the NFL's best defensive unit throughout the 2024 campaign, and the numbers back that up. But the crazy part is they've done it without their most impactful contributor, Aidan Hutchinson, for much of the year. However, that could change, depending on how deep of a playoff run the team can make while the standout edge rusher continues his recovery process.
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Lions are "holding out hope" Hutchinson might return for the NFC Championship Game (if Detroit makes it):
Glazer references how Hutchinson was previously in line to make a comeback for the Super Bowl should the Lions get there. Nonetheless, the insider's intel suggests the 24-year-old is ostensibly ahead of schedule, which would undoubtedly represent a tremendous boost for Detroit's title aspirations.
Lions Super Bowl hopes could get a massive boost, thanks to the latest Aidan Hutchinson injury update
Hutchinson established himself as a true game-wrecker before fracturing his tibia and fibula in Detroit's Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He was the betting favorite to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors until then. So, his looming reinstallation into the lineup cannot be understated, even if only in a limited capacity.
Per Glazer, Hutchinson is doing underwater running and is "able to walk on land." This is a positive development, considering he underwent surgery on Oct. 13 with no initial timeline for a return to play. Suddenly, the standout defender can move around without his cane (albeit against the doctor's orders).
Through five games (including his early exit versus the Cowboys), Hutchinson posted 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles (seven for loss) and a forced fumble. He was a legitimate one-man wrecking crew, though his teammates have picked up the slack in his stead. If there's any silver lining to the Lions losing a key contributor to a devastating injury, it's that others rose to the occasion.
The Lions are tied for second in opponent points (18.0) and seventh in takeaways (1.5) per game. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has done a remarkable job maximizing an injury-ravaged bunch sans Hutchinson.