Lions take a savage shot at Cowboys attendance graphic after blowing doors off AT&T Stadium
The Detroit Lions may have dominated the Dallas Cowboys on the field in Week 6 but they also took the W off the field.
After the Lions' 47-9 thrashing of the Cowboys, they took to Twitter (X) to keep the roast going. The Cowboys' social media team posted a picture of the AT&T Stadium crowd, captioned "Fans: 93,644" in the bottom left corner. But the Lions' social team caught a key detail and saw the perfect chance to twist the knife.
Noticing the Cowboys had blurred out the scoreboard, Detroit retweeted with the jab, "Is it just us, or does the scoreboard look a little blurry?"
Lions social media team trolls Cowboys for blurring scoreboard in picture
Week 6 wasn't a complete win for Detroit as they lost one of their best players for the rest of the season. Edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia and fibula during the third quarter of the game.
Despite losing Hutchinson, the Lions are still one of the most dangerous teams in the league. They may have been the guests at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys, but they were the ones serving dinner. The Lions held the Cowboys to no touchdowns, three field goals, and three interceptions. They also held them to only 53 yards rushing. On the other side, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns while running back David Montgomery rushed for two touchdowns on 80 yards.
This embarrassing loss should be an eye-opener for the Cowboys. Dallas has been in a continued downward spiral for a while now and things need to change soon. They have dug themselves in a pit keeping Mike McCarthy as head coach and for signing Dak Prescott to a four-year extension worth $240 million, including $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus. Will Jerry Jones ever get the sense knocked into him?