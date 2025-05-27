Lions turn up the heat on Alex Anzalone with latest signing

The Detroit Lions haven't shown any indications of worry regarding veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone's absence from the team's voluntary offseason workouts. While he hasn't openly stated it's contract-related, 2025 marks the final season of his current three-year, $18 million pact.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Anzalone, the Lions have ostensibly applied pressure on him by bringing in another seasoned linebacker: journeyman free agent Zach Cunningham.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing Cunningham as an experienced depth piece, though the timing is certainly noteworthy. The move surely raises more questions about Anzalone's future in Detroit, regardless of what recent reporting has said.

Lions ratchet up the pressure on Alex Anzalone by signing veteran LB Zach Cunningham

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has gone on the record to say that he has "zero concern" ($) with Anzalone's not-so-mysterious non=attendance. But should that be the case? After all, the 30-year-old has been self-promoting his value to Detroit's stop unit for months now.

Anzalone's participation hasn't been required ... yet. But organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp are right around the corner, and there's been no indication he'll suddenly show up. Could this be a matter of who blinks first?

For whatever it's worth, Detroit hasn't shied away from taking care of its own when it comes to extensions under executive vice president/general manager Brad Holmes. They've rewarded foundational players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Kerby Joseph, Alim McNeill and David Montgomery. Anzalone seemingly fits the bill and may be the next Lion to get paid — unless star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson takes priority.

Having been named a captain every year since joining the Lions in 2021, Detroit understands Anzalone's worth as a leader. He's also been a key contributor as a mainstay in the middle of the field. His efforts on the gridiron and role in the locker room as a respected voice make him undeniably underpaid.

Moreover, Anzalone was demonstrably stoked when Nick Bolton re-upped with the Kansas City Chiefs, agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal. The Detroit standout expressed belief that the contract will help the linebacker market, foreshadowing his desire for similar compensation. But alas, these things aren't always linear.

For now, there's no reason to panic. But Anzalone's status bears watching. It'll be fascinating to see how or if Cunningham's arrival impacts his hardball approach.