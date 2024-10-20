Lions vs Vikings inactives: Week 7 injury report for NFC North matchup
By Scott Rogust
While the first six weeks of the NFL season may not have been the most enticing, Week 7 makes up for it. There are multiple huge matchups with potential playoff ramifications. One of those games is between the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings have shocked the world so far this season, as they have played way better than many had expected. The defense coached by Brian Flores is dominant and ruthless. Meanwhile, the offense is thriving with quarterback Sam Darnold leading the way, who just so happens to be playing at an NFL MVP caliber level.
Then there are the Lions, who look every bit of the Super Bowl contender that fans had expected they'd be. Just last week, the Lions blew out the Dallas Cowboys, in which they utilized trick plays with their offensive linemen. However, the big story was star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken tibia. But the team is still stacked and capable of making a run.
Whoever wins this game will hold first place in the NFC North, with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears not looming far behind. But which players will be inactive for the Week 7 matchup?
Detroit Lions inactives, Week 7
Player
Position
Injury
Loren Strickland
S
Coach's Decision
Isaiah Thomas
DL
Coach's Decision
Parker Heese
TE
Coach's Decision
Giovanni Manu
OL
Coach's Decision
Kevin Zeitler
OL
Groin
Isaiah Williams
WR
Coach's Decision
The big name on this inactive list is starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. Earlier this week, Zeitler suffered a groin injury in practice this past Thursday, causing him to miss practice on Friday and earn a questionable tag for Sunday. Ultimately, head coach Dan Campbell opted to make Zeitler inactive, with Kayode Awosika likely starting in his place.
Besides that, it will be the usual starters playing for the Lions on Sunday afternoon. But will Zeitler's absence loom large for the offense and quarterback Jared Goff?
Minnesota Vikings inactives, Week 7
Player
Position
Injury
Brett Rypien
QB
Emergency Third QB
Akayleb Evans
CB
Hip
Dwight McGlotherin
CB
Coach's Decision
Myles Gaskin
RB
Coach's Decision
Blake Cashman
LB
Toe
Walter Rouse
OT
Coach's Decision
There was uncertainty entering the week about whether starting running back Aaron Jones would be good to pay in the pivotal rivalry game. Jones had been dealing with a hamstring injury since Minnesota's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. even with the bye, Jones missed practice this past Wednesday, while being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Early Sunday morning, reports indicated that Jones was expected to play in Week 7.
With Jones ready to go, that meant Myles Gaskin was the odd man out, with Cam Akers and Ty Chandler active.
Linebacker Blake Cashman is out with a toe injury that held him out of practice the entire week, so playing seemed like a long shot. The same can be said for Akayleb Evans, who missed every practice due to a hip injury.