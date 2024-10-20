Fansided

Lions vs Vikings inactives: Week 7 injury report for NFC North matchup

By Scott Rogust

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
/ Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
While the first six weeks of the NFL season may not have been the most enticing, Week 7 makes up for it. There are multiple huge matchups with potential playoff ramifications. One of those games is between the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings have shocked the world so far this season, as they have played way better than many had expected. The defense coached by Brian Flores is dominant and ruthless. Meanwhile, the offense is thriving with quarterback Sam Darnold leading the way, who just so happens to be playing at an NFL MVP caliber level.

Then there are the Lions, who look every bit of the Super Bowl contender that fans had expected they'd be. Just last week, the Lions blew out the Dallas Cowboys, in which they utilized trick plays with their offensive linemen. However, the big story was star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken tibia. But the team is still stacked and capable of making a run.

Whoever wins this game will hold first place in the NFC North, with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears not looming far behind. But which players will be inactive for the Week 7 matchup?

Detroit Lions inactives, Week 7

Player

Position

Injury

Loren Strickland

S

Coach's Decision

Isaiah Thomas

DL

Coach's Decision

Parker Heese

TE

Coach's Decision

Giovanni Manu

OL

Coach's Decision

Kevin Zeitler

OL

Groin

Isaiah Williams

WR

Coach's Decision

The big name on this inactive list is starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. Earlier this week, Zeitler suffered a groin injury in practice this past Thursday, causing him to miss practice on Friday and earn a questionable tag for Sunday. Ultimately, head coach Dan Campbell opted to make Zeitler inactive, with Kayode Awosika likely starting in his place.

Besides that, it will be the usual starters playing for the Lions on Sunday afternoon. But will Zeitler's absence loom large for the offense and quarterback Jared Goff?

Minnesota Vikings inactives, Week 7

Player

Position

Injury

Brett Rypien

QB

Emergency Third QB

Akayleb Evans

CB

Hip

Dwight McGlotherin

CB

Coach's Decision

Myles Gaskin

RB

Coach's Decision

Blake Cashman

LB

Toe

Walter Rouse

OT

Coach's Decision

There was uncertainty entering the week about whether starting running back Aaron Jones would be good to pay in the pivotal rivalry game. Jones had been dealing with a hamstring injury since Minnesota's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. even with the bye, Jones missed practice this past Wednesday, while being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Early Sunday morning, reports indicated that Jones was expected to play in Week 7.

With Jones ready to go, that meant Myles Gaskin was the odd man out, with Cam Akers and Ty Chandler active.

Linebacker Blake Cashman is out with a toe injury that held him out of practice the entire week, so playing seemed like a long shot. The same can be said for Akayleb Evans, who missed every practice due to a hip injury.

feed

