Lions Za'Darius Smith decision could help them land future free agents
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Lions have emerged as one of the league’s most dominant teams of the 2024 season. Through Week 10, Detroit is ranked top five in DVOA on offense, defense and special teams — a feat that very few teams have ever managed to accomplish.
Unfortunately, the loss of star defensive end Aiden Hutchinson has lingered as one of the lone concerns for the well-rounded roster. Hutchinson has blossomed into one of the league’s best pass rushers, and he was on his way to having a career-best campaign before suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Lions attempted to fill Hutchinson’s void by acquiring defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns before the trade deadline.
Smith was available to play in Detroit’s clash against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell elected to give Smith the week off since the veteran was due for a bye week before the trade. Since he didn’t have to prepare for the game, Smith was able to make a trip to Florida and survey the damage to his house, which had been hit by a hurricane.
Former Lions DT highlighted why Lions may attract free agents
The classy gesture caught the attention of former Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.
“I’d run through an army tank for dude if he’d done that for me!” Harrison posted on social media. “I finally see what the players, staff, and city of Detroit see in him…Dan THE Man!!!”
Detroit’s success will undoubtedly drive free agents to the Motor City, and that interest will only grow larger because of Campbell’s ability to connect with his players.
Harrison was once in the same position as Smith. The defensive tackle was traded to Detroit during the 2018 season. The Lions had already had their bye week before the trade, but Harrison had not. The team’s former coaching staff didn’t give Harrison any time off, so he ultimately wound up playing the entire season without a bye week.
After his retirement, Harrison revealed that he dreaded being traded to the Lions because of the horror stories he had heard from other players. Things didn’t get much better after his arrival. Harrison primarily played as a nose tackle throughout his career, but he was moved to a three-technique defensive tackle role in Detroit.
Although Harrison found success on the field, the Lions finished with a 6-10 record in 2018 and a 3-12-1 record in 2019. Harrison said he was “hell-bent” on forcing his way out of Detroit after the 2019 season, and he was released during the offseason.
For decades, Detroit was a place where aging veterans and castaways came to see their careers fizzle out and die unceremoniously. Free agents didn’t join the team because they wanted to, they joined only out of necessity. Those days are clearly long gone.