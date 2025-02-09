List of every Chiefs free agent in 2025 and where they'll sign
The Kansas City Chiefs remain squarely focused on chasing history in Super Bowl LIX, with an unprecedented threepeat on the line when they face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday night.
But while championship glory lasts forever, the NFL offseason waits for no one, not even the best team in the league. And no matter what happens in the Superdome, Kansas City is going to face some very tough decisions this spring — no matter whether they're trying to make it four in a row in 2025 or trying to avenge a tough loss.
The Chiefs figure to be competitive as long as Patrick Mahomes is active and healthy, and Chris Jones is around for the long haul as well. But several members of this championship core will be free agents in March, and with less than $16 million in cap space right now (a figure that ranks 22nd in the league), simple math tells us that Brett Veach won't be able to bring them all back. Who will he prioritize? Who will he let walk? Let's break it down.
Every Chiefs free agent for 2025: Predictions where they'll sign
- LB Nick Bolton: Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Marquise Brown: Dallas Cowboys
- TE Jody Fortson: Denver Broncos
- WR Mecole Hardman: Las Vegas Raiders
- WR DeAndre Hopkins: Los Angeles Chargers
- LT D.J. Humphries: Washington Commanders
- RB Kareem Hunt: Kansas City Chiefs
- DT Derrick Nnadi: Detroit Lions
- DE Charles Omenihu: Atlanta Falcons
- DT Mike Pennel: Kansas City Chiefs
- RB Samaje Perine: Cleveland Browns
- S Justin Reid: Kansas City Chiefs
- G Trey Smith: Tennessee Titans
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Kansas City Chiefs
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu: Carolina Panthers
- OLB Joshua Uche: New England Patriots
- WR Justin Watson: Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Carson Wentz: Pittsburgh Steelers
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Kansas City Chiefs
- LS James Winchester: Kansas City Chiefs
1. LB Nick Bolton
Bolton can be a bit of a liability in coverage, but he's a valuable downhill thumper, a sure tackler and a leader in the middle of Steve Spagnuolo's complex defensive scheme. The latter is what makes me think that Kansas City will value him enough to put him toward the top of its offseason to-do list, as he's become a quarterback on the field over the course of his time with the Chiefs.
Spotrac currently estimates his market value at four years and some $49 million, a solid number for an off-ball linebacker, and he'll figure to have plenty of suitors in free agency — the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, in particular, could use a player with his skill set.
2. WR Marquise Brown
Brown's tenure in Kansas City went sideways before he even took a meaningful snap, as a shoulder injury held him out for the majority of the regular season. He's returned and contributed in the playoffs — his stat line could look a whole lot more impressive if he and Patrick Mahomes had been able to connect on a few different downfield shots in the month of January — but he still hasn't emerged as the sort of deep threat the Chiefs no doubt envisioned when they signed him last offseason.
A reunion could still be in the cards here, especially if Brown decides a one-year prove-it deal is the best thing to rebuild his market before hitting free agency again in 2026. But there are enough teams in need of his sort of speed that we're guessing he gets priced out of what K.C. is willing to pay, confident that they can retool their receiver group some other way.
3. G Trey Smith
Smith is a very solid player, but we've seen his limitations during this playoff run, particularly during the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills. With both he and fellow guard Mike Caliendo hitting free agency in the spring, the Chiefs will have some reshuffling to do on the interior of their offensive line. But the bet here is that it won't involve a Smith reunion: He's pretty clearly the top option at his position, and with the dearth of quality linemen around the league right now, that means he's going to cash in big-time in a month or so.
Kansas City likely won't want to pay that sort of money to a good-not-great player, similar to what happened with fellow guard Robert Hunt last offseason.
4. S Justin Reid
For my money, Reid is the pending free agent Kansas City will prioritize the most. Safeties are a crucial part of what Spagnuolo wants to do defensively, and Reid is as sturdy as they come, racking up tackles on a yearly basis with the man coverage chops to take on just about any kind of matchup. That versatility allows Spagnuolo to mask coverages and schemes before the snap, confident that Reid can play any number of roles, and you can't put a price on the years of experience Reid has in this system at this point. The market will be steep, but this feels like the best choice for both parties.
5. DT Tershawn Wharton
While there are questions on the interior of the offensive line, the interior of the defensive line is even murkier, with only Chris Jones under contract for 2025. Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi will also be options to return, but my money is on Wharton who's been a penetrating force all year long for the Chiefs up front. He feels like one of the best-kept secrets in the league, a former undrafted free agent who's excelled in a rotation role over his rookie contract, and Kansas City no doubt would love to have him stay under the radar long enough to bring him back on a long-term deal.