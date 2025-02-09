List of every Eagles free agent in 2025 and where they'll sign
The Philadelphia Eagles remain squarely focused on chasing football immortality in Super Bowl LIX, looking to exact some revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs and capture the second championship in franchise history on the line when they take the field at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night.
But while glory lasts forever, the NFL offseason waits for no one, not even the best team in the league. And no matter what happens in the Big Game, Philly is going to face some very tough decisions this spring — whether they're trying to repeat in 2025 or add the final pieces to finally get over the hump.
The good news is that the Eagles are set to have just 18 free agents this spring, 16 of whom will be unrestricted. That's the fourth-lowest number in the league, and just goes to show how good a job Howie Roseman has done building this roster in a sustainable way. But what Philly lacks in quantity they make up for in quality; the players who are hitting the market in March are some of the team's most important players, and navigating who to bring back and who to let walk will be tricky.
Every Eagles free agent for 2025: Predictions where they'll sign
- LB Zack Baun: Denver Broncos
- G Mekhi Becton: Houston Texans
- LB Oren Burks: Los Angeles Rams
- WR Parris Campbell: Las Vegas Raiders
- OT Le'Raven Clark: Philadelphia Eagles
- OL Jack Driscoll: Miami Dolphins
- RB Kenneth Gainwell: Philadelphia Eagles
- C Nick Gates: Philadelphia Eagles
- DE Brandon Graham: Retirement
- OT Fred Johnson: Philadelphia Eagles
- LS Rick Lovato: Philadelphia Eagles
- CB Avonte Maddox: Indianapolis Colts
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: Washington Commanders
- DE Josh Sweat: New England Patriots
- TE C.J. Uzomah: Cincinnati Bengals
- DT Milton Williams: Philadelphia Eagles
1. LB Zack Baun
Baun has been a revelation in Vic Fangio's defense this year, doing a little bit of everything en route to a legitimate case for Defensive Player of the Year. But he has exactly one year of elite production under his belt, and the fact remains that the Eagles simply don't invest all that much in off-ball linebackers under Howie Roseman (even though Baun has shown some pass-rush chops this season).
Before his breakout in Philly, Baun was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints under none other than Sean Payton. Denver will likely be focused on surrounding Bo Nix with as much help as possible this offseason, but they'll also have some money to throw around and a need at the second level of a defense that was very good in 2024 but could still use an addition or two.
2. G Mekhi Becton
Becton has thrived under Jeff Stoutland's tutelage, but he may have been so impressive in his one year in Philly that he prices himself out of the Eagles' range. A lot of teams need help on the interior of their offensive line, and there aren't a ton of options out there on the free market. If someone like the Houston Texans throw Becton a bag in March, Roseman is likely to find another under-the-radar ball of clay for Stoutland to mold rather than paying through the nose to keep Becton around. He's earned his right to cash in, but it wouldn't be the smartest use of Philly's funds.
3. DE Josh Sweat
Sweat is a very useful player, but again: Pass rushers with his sort of track record get paid. And with the emergence of Nolan Smith on the edge this year, Philly is likely to thank Sweat and then send him on his way rather than eat up a significant portion of its cap on a player it can replace well enough internally.
3. DT Milton Williams
Yes, the Eagles have Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter already on the interior. But when has enough ever been enough for Roseman when it comes to stocking up his defensive line? Williams flashed during the regular season and has come on very, very strong in the playoffs, consistently wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. His relatively lack of a track record could keep his market in check, and if Philadelphia can bring him back without breaking the bank, expect Roseman to jump at the opportunity for an ascending player at a key position.