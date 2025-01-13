Listen to Commanders' radio call of Zane Gonzalez's field goal doink to advance in playoffs
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Commanders' magical season continues, and they once again pulled off a dramatic, last-minute win. If you thought the Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears was exciting, then the Commanders asked to hold their beer in the Wild Card Round.
The Commanders went toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they both marched down the field with ease to pick up either pull ahead of tie things up. Luckily for Washington, they had possession last, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped bring them back to the red zone. In the closing seconds, the Commanders attempted a 37-yard field goal for the win.
Zane Gonzalez stepped up to send the Commanders to the Divisional Round. His kick sailed to the right and doinked off the upright. However, the football bounced over the crossbar to give the Commanders the 23-20 win. Not only that, but gave the Commanders their first playoff win since 2005.
You heard the call from NBC's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Let's take a listen to the Commanders' radio call of the win, as told by Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher.
Listen to Commanders' radio call of walk-off field goal vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card game
"The kick on it's way, and it's...good! The cardiac Commanders are the clutch Commanders! They do it again," said Weinstein. "We'll see you in Detroit!"
As if you thought Weinstein's call wasn't electric enough, there was Fletcher who excitedly exclaimed, "Zane Gonzalez kicks in the door and kicks us into the second round of the playoffs," while kicking the air in the radio booth.
This call was all kinds of awesome.
To make the field goal that much more incredible, Gonzalez was able to make the kick all the while making sure that his cleat and socks felt right before stepping onto the field.
The Commanders offense did their part, keeping up with the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield. Daniels completed 24-of-35 pass attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 36 yards on 13 carries. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown accounted for 89 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, each.
Let's not forget that Bobby Wagner's fumble recovery on Mayfield helped set up a five-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to McLaurin for the 20-17 lead on fourth-and-two.
With the win, the Commanders will go on the road to take on the No. 1 Detroit Lions. The Lions were considered favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl entering the season. While the Lions look like the Super Bowl contenders everyone thought they'd be, the Commanders are no joke. As evidenced on Sunday, the Commanders aren't an easy opponent to face.