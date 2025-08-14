Fansided

Little League World Series 2025 bracket, format, schedule, results and how to watch

Everything fans need to know to follow the 2025 Little League World Series.
Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is upon us as we once again take the sports-watching world to Williamsport, PA for one of the most special annual events that we get to witness. There's something that you can't beat about the childlike wonder combined with competitiveness that we get with the best little league baseball teams in the world all coming to one place and trying to win their way to a true world championship.

You never know when you could be watching a future MLB star at the Little League World Series. We've seen it before and we'll certainly see it again. However, even if these young players don't have pro futures, we could still be witnessing the next LLWS legend, whether that's someone like Mo'ne Davis or Big Al hitting dingers. It's all tremendous fun for sports fans.

But which teams are in Williamsport this year for the Little League World Series? What's the bracket look like? When can you watch? We have all of that and more answered for you.

Updated Little League World Series bracket, format, schedule and results

The format for the Little League World series is a double-elimination style tournament with a winner's and loser's bracket. All but four teams on both the United States and International sides of the bracket will receive a bye of some sort. However, this is a modified double-elimination tournament as the championship games on both sides of the bracket will be single-elimination, so even if the winner's bracket winner were to be defeated, they wouldn't get a shot at redemption and, instead, would be in the third place game.

Now, let's dive into the brackets.

United States Winner's Bracket

Game Number

Matchup/Score

Date, Time and TV Channel

Game 2

Las Vegas 16, Clarendon Hills 1

Wed. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4

Fairfield 1, Richmond 0

Wed. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6

Braintree vs. Irmo

Thurs. Aug. 14, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 8

Sioux Falls vs. Uwchlan Township

Thurs. Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 10

Las Vegas vs. Bonney Lake

Fri. Aug. 15, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 12

Fairfield vs. Honolulu

Fri. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 22

G6 Winner vs. G10 Winner

Mon. Aug. 18, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 24

G8 Winner vs. G12 Winner

Mon. Aug. 18, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 30

G22 Winner vs. G24 Winner

Wed. Aug. 20, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

United States Loser's Bracket

Game Number

Matchup/Score

Date, Time and TV Channel

Game 14

Richmond vs. G6 Loser

Sat. Aug. 16, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 16

Clarendon Hills vs. G8 Loser

Sat. Aug. 16, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 17

G10 Loser vs. G14 Winner

Sun. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 19

G12 Loser vs. G16 Winner

Sun. Aug. 17, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 26

G17 Winner vs. G24 Loser

Tues. Aug. 19, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 28

G19 Winner vs. G22 Loser

Tues. Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 32

G26 Winner vs. G28 Winner

Wed. Aug. 20, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 34

G32 Winner vs. G30 Loser

Thurs. Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

International Winner's Bracket

Game Number

Matchup/Score

Date, Time and TV Channel

Game 1

Venezuela 5, Puerto Rico 0

Wed. Aug. 13, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3

Panama 7, Australia 2

Wed. Aug. 13, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5

Czechia vs. Japan

Thurs. Aug. 14, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 7

Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico

Thurs. Aug. 14, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 9

Canada vs. Venezuela

Friday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 11

Aruba vs. Panama

Friday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 21

G5 Winner vs. G9 Winner

Mon. Aug. 18, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 23

G7 Winner vs. G11 Winner

Mon. Aug. 18, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 29

G21 Winner vs. G23 Winner

Wed. Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

International Loser's Bracket

Game Number

Matchup/Score

Date, Time and TV Channel

Game 13

Australia vs. G5 Loser

Sat. Aug. 16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 15

Puerto Rico vs. G7 Loser

Sat. Aug. 16, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 18

G9 Loser vs. G13 Winner

Sun. Aug. 17, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 20

G11 Loser vs. G15 Winner

Sun. Aug. 17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 25

G20 Winner vs. G21 Loser

Tues. Aug. 19, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 27

G18 Winner vs. G23 Loser

Tues. Aug. 19, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 31

G25 Winner vs. G27 Winner

Wed. Aug. 20, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 33

G31 Winner vs. G29 Loser

Thurs. Aug. 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2025 Little League World Series championships bracket, schedule

As mentioned, the Little League World Series championship games are single-elimination with the two remaining teams from the United States and International sides of the schedule facing off. The winners of those two games will then face off on Sunday, Aug. 24 in the LLWS Championship game, with the two losers playing in the third place game before that. Here's a look at the full schedule and how it breaks down in the bracket.

Game

Matchup

Date, Time and TV Channel

Game 35 (International Championship)

G29 Winner vs. G33 Winner

Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 36 (U.S. Championship)

G30 Winner vs. G34 Winner

Sat. Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 37 (Third-Place)

International Championship Loser vs. U.S. Championship Loser

Sun. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 38 (LLWS Championship)

International Winner vs. U.S. Winner

Sun. Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Full list of Little League World Series teams and represented regions

Here's a look at the 20 teams in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, starting with the 10 United States teams and followed by the 10 international teams competing.

Team (Location

Region Represented

Clarendon Hills (Clarendon Hills, IL)

Great Lakes

Fairfield (Fairfield, CT)

Metro

Glenmoore Eagle (Upper Uwchlan Township, PA)

Mid-Atlantic

Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD)

Midwest

Summerlin South (Las Vegas, NV)

Mountain

Braintree American (Braintree, MA)

New England

Bonney Lake/Sumner (Bonney Lake, WA)

Northwest

Irmo (Irmo, SC)

Southeast

Lamar (Richmond, TX)

Southwest

Honolulu (Honolulu, HI)

West

Tung-Yuan (Taipei, Chinese Taipei)

Asia-Pacific

Brisbane North Region (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)

Australia

Little Mountain (Vancouver, BC, Canada)

Canada

Aruba Center (Santa Cruz, Aruba)

Caribbean

South Czech Republic (Brno, Czechia)

Europe-Africa

Joto (Tokyo, Japan)

Japan

Cardenales (Barquisimeto, Venezuela)

Latin America

El Swing Perfecto (Chihuahua, Mexico)

Mexico

Vacamonte (Arraijan, Panama)

Panama

Juan A. Bibiloni (Yabucoa, Puerto Rico)

Puerto Rico

One of the biggest upsets of the Little League World Series actually came in regional play to push the Irmo, SC team to Williamsport. Trailing 4-2 in the final inning against defending LLWS champions Lake Mary, FL, the Irmo team came up with a bases loaded double to get the win.

How to watch the Little League World Series

All of the Little League World Series games for both the United States and International sides of the bracket will air on the ESPN family of networks with ESPN having the majority of the broadcasts. However, the championship games will all be broadcast on ABC.

With that, streaming will be available through WatchESPN and ESPN+, which can be accessed on mobile devices, computers and TV apps by logging in with a valid subscription.

One note for the LLWS programming is that Sunday Night Baseball will host MLB's Little League Classic at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 17, so the start times for the LLWS games will all be earlier than every other day of the schedule. ESPN will still have the broadcasts for those games.

