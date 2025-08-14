Little League World Series 2025 bracket, format, schedule, results and how to watch

The Little League World Series is upon us as we once again take the sports-watching world to Williamsport, PA for one of the most special annual events that we get to witness. There's something that you can't beat about the childlike wonder combined with competitiveness that we get with the best little league baseball teams in the world all coming to one place and trying to win their way to a true world championship.
You never know when you could be watching a future MLB star at the Little League World Series. We've seen it before and we'll certainly see it again. However, even if these young players don't have pro futures, we could still be witnessing the next LLWS legend, whether that's someone like Mo'ne Davis or Big Al hitting dingers. It's all tremendous fun for sports fans.
But which teams are in Williamsport this year for the Little League World Series? What's the bracket look like? When can you watch? We have all of that and more answered for you.
Updated Little League World Series bracket, format, schedule and results
The format for the Little League World series is a double-elimination style tournament with a winner's and loser's bracket. All but four teams on both the United States and International sides of the bracket will receive a bye of some sort. However, this is a modified double-elimination tournament as the championship games on both sides of the bracket will be single-elimination, so even if the winner's bracket winner were to be defeated, they wouldn't get a shot at redemption and, instead, would be in the third place game.
Now, let's dive into the brackets.
United States Winner's Bracket
Game Number
Matchup/Score
Date, Time and TV Channel
Game 2
Las Vegas 16, Clarendon Hills 1
Wed. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4
Fairfield 1, Richmond 0
Wed. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6
Braintree vs. Irmo
Thurs. Aug. 14, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 8
Sioux Falls vs. Uwchlan Township
Thurs. Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 10
Las Vegas vs. Bonney Lake
Fri. Aug. 15, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 12
Fairfield vs. Honolulu
Fri. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 22
G6 Winner vs. G10 Winner
Mon. Aug. 18, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 24
G8 Winner vs. G12 Winner
Mon. Aug. 18, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 30
G22 Winner vs. G24 Winner
Wed. Aug. 20, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
United States Loser's Bracket
Game Number
Matchup/Score
Date, Time and TV Channel
Game 14
Richmond vs. G6 Loser
Sat. Aug. 16, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 16
Clarendon Hills vs. G8 Loser
Sat. Aug. 16, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 17
G10 Loser vs. G14 Winner
Sun. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 19
G12 Loser vs. G16 Winner
Sun. Aug. 17, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 26
G17 Winner vs. G24 Loser
Tues. Aug. 19, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 28
G19 Winner vs. G22 Loser
Tues. Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 32
G26 Winner vs. G28 Winner
Wed. Aug. 20, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 34
G32 Winner vs. G30 Loser
Thurs. Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
International Winner's Bracket
Game Number
Matchup/Score
Date, Time and TV Channel
Game 1
Venezuela 5, Puerto Rico 0
Wed. Aug. 13, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3
Panama 7, Australia 2
Wed. Aug. 13, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 5
Czechia vs. Japan
Thurs. Aug. 14, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 7
Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico
Thurs. Aug. 14, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 9
Canada vs. Venezuela
Friday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 11
Aruba vs. Panama
Friday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 21
G5 Winner vs. G9 Winner
Mon. Aug. 18, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 23
G7 Winner vs. G11 Winner
Mon. Aug. 18, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 29
G21 Winner vs. G23 Winner
Wed. Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
International Loser's Bracket
Game Number
Matchup/Score
Date, Time and TV Channel
Game 13
Australia vs. G5 Loser
Sat. Aug. 16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 15
Puerto Rico vs. G7 Loser
Sat. Aug. 16, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 18
G9 Loser vs. G13 Winner
Sun. Aug. 17, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 20
G11 Loser vs. G15 Winner
Sun. Aug. 17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 25
G20 Winner vs. G21 Loser
Tues. Aug. 19, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 27
G18 Winner vs. G23 Loser
Tues. Aug. 19, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 31
G25 Winner vs. G27 Winner
Wed. Aug. 20, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 33
G31 Winner vs. G29 Loser
Thurs. Aug. 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
2025 Little League World Series championships bracket, schedule
As mentioned, the Little League World Series championship games are single-elimination with the two remaining teams from the United States and International sides of the schedule facing off. The winners of those two games will then face off on Sunday, Aug. 24 in the LLWS Championship game, with the two losers playing in the third place game before that. Here's a look at the full schedule and how it breaks down in the bracket.
Game
Matchup
Date, Time and TV Channel
Game 35 (International Championship)
G29 Winner vs. G33 Winner
Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 36 (U.S. Championship)
G30 Winner vs. G34 Winner
Sat. Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 37 (Third-Place)
International Championship Loser vs. U.S. Championship Loser
Sun. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 38 (LLWS Championship)
International Winner vs. U.S. Winner
Sun. Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Full list of Little League World Series teams and represented regions
Here's a look at the 20 teams in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, starting with the 10 United States teams and followed by the 10 international teams competing.
Team (Location
Region Represented
Clarendon Hills (Clarendon Hills, IL)
Great Lakes
Fairfield (Fairfield, CT)
Metro
Glenmoore Eagle (Upper Uwchlan Township, PA)
Mid-Atlantic
Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD)
Midwest
Summerlin South (Las Vegas, NV)
Mountain
Braintree American (Braintree, MA)
New England
Bonney Lake/Sumner (Bonney Lake, WA)
Northwest
Irmo (Irmo, SC)
Southeast
Lamar (Richmond, TX)
Southwest
Honolulu (Honolulu, HI)
West
Tung-Yuan (Taipei, Chinese Taipei)
Asia-Pacific
Brisbane North Region (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)
Australia
Little Mountain (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
Canada
Aruba Center (Santa Cruz, Aruba)
Caribbean
South Czech Republic (Brno, Czechia)
Europe-Africa
Joto (Tokyo, Japan)
Japan
Cardenales (Barquisimeto, Venezuela)
Latin America
El Swing Perfecto (Chihuahua, Mexico)
Mexico
Vacamonte (Arraijan, Panama)
Panama
Juan A. Bibiloni (Yabucoa, Puerto Rico)
Puerto Rico
One of the biggest upsets of the Little League World Series actually came in regional play to push the Irmo, SC team to Williamsport. Trailing 4-2 in the final inning against defending LLWS champions Lake Mary, FL, the Irmo team came up with a bases loaded double to get the win.
How to watch the Little League World Series
All of the Little League World Series games for both the United States and International sides of the bracket will air on the ESPN family of networks with ESPN having the majority of the broadcasts. However, the championship games will all be broadcast on ABC.
With that, streaming will be available through WatchESPN and ESPN+, which can be accessed on mobile devices, computers and TV apps by logging in with a valid subscription.
One note for the LLWS programming is that Sunday Night Baseball will host MLB's Little League Classic at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 17, so the start times for the LLWS games will all be earlier than every other day of the schedule. ESPN will still have the broadcasts for those games.