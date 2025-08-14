Little League World Series 2025 bracket, format, schedule, results and how to watch

The Little League World Series is upon us as we once again take the sports-watching world to Williamsport, PA for one of the most special annual events that we get to witness. There's something that you can't beat about the childlike wonder combined with competitiveness that we get with the best little league baseball teams in the world all coming to one place and trying to win their way to a true world championship.

You never know when you could be watching a future MLB star at the Little League World Series. We've seen it before and we'll certainly see it again. However, even if these young players don't have pro futures, we could still be witnessing the next LLWS legend, whether that's someone like Mo'ne Davis or Big Al hitting dingers. It's all tremendous fun for sports fans.

But which teams are in Williamsport this year for the Little League World Series? What's the bracket look like? When can you watch? We have all of that and more answered for you.

Updated Little League World Series bracket, format, schedule and results

The format for the Little League World series is a double-elimination style tournament with a winner's and loser's bracket. All but four teams on both the United States and International sides of the bracket will receive a bye of some sort. However, this is a modified double-elimination tournament as the championship games on both sides of the bracket will be single-elimination, so even if the winner's bracket winner were to be defeated, they wouldn't get a shot at redemption and, instead, would be in the third place game.

Now, let's dive into the brackets.

United States Winner's Bracket

Game Number Matchup/Score Date, Time and TV Channel Game 2 Las Vegas 16, Clarendon Hills 1 Wed. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 4 Fairfield 1, Richmond 0 Wed. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 6 Braintree vs. Irmo Thurs. Aug. 14, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 8 Sioux Falls vs. Uwchlan Township Thurs. Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 10 Las Vegas vs. Bonney Lake Fri. Aug. 15, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 12 Fairfield vs. Honolulu Fri. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 22 G6 Winner vs. G10 Winner Mon. Aug. 18, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 24 G8 Winner vs. G12 Winner Mon. Aug. 18, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 30 G22 Winner vs. G24 Winner Wed. Aug. 20, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

United States Loser's Bracket

Game Number Matchup/Score Date, Time and TV Channel Game 14 Richmond vs. G6 Loser Sat. Aug. 16, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 16 Clarendon Hills vs. G8 Loser Sat. Aug. 16, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 17 G10 Loser vs. G14 Winner Sun. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. ET (ESPN) Game 19 G12 Loser vs. G16 Winner Sun. Aug. 17, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 26 G17 Winner vs. G24 Loser Tues. Aug. 19, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 28 G19 Winner vs. G22 Loser Tues. Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 32 G26 Winner vs. G28 Winner Wed. Aug. 20, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 34 G32 Winner vs. G30 Loser Thurs. Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

International Winner's Bracket

Game Number Matchup/Score Date, Time and TV Channel Game 1 Venezuela 5, Puerto Rico 0 Wed. Aug. 13, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 3 Panama 7, Australia 2 Wed. Aug. 13, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 5 Czechia vs. Japan Thurs. Aug. 14, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 7 Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico Thurs. Aug. 14, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 9 Canada vs. Venezuela Friday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 11 Aruba vs. Panama Friday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 21 G5 Winner vs. G9 Winner Mon. Aug. 18, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 23 G7 Winner vs. G11 Winner Mon. Aug. 18, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 29 G21 Winner vs. G23 Winner Wed. Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

International Loser's Bracket

Game Number Matchup/Score Date, Time and TV Channel Game 13 Australia vs. G5 Loser Sat. Aug. 16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 15 Puerto Rico vs. G7 Loser Sat. Aug. 16, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 18 G9 Loser vs. G13 Winner Sun. Aug. 17, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN) Game 20 G11 Loser vs. G15 Winner Sun. Aug. 17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 25 G20 Winner vs. G21 Loser Tues. Aug. 19, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 27 G18 Winner vs. G23 Loser Tues. Aug. 19, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 31 G25 Winner vs. G27 Winner Wed. Aug. 20, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 33 G31 Winner vs. G29 Loser Thurs. Aug. 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2025 Little League World Series championships bracket, schedule

As mentioned, the Little League World Series championship games are single-elimination with the two remaining teams from the United States and International sides of the schedule facing off. The winners of those two games will then face off on Sunday, Aug. 24 in the LLWS Championship game, with the two losers playing in the third place game before that. Here's a look at the full schedule and how it breaks down in the bracket.

Game Matchup Date, Time and TV Channel Game 35 (International Championship) G29 Winner vs. G33 Winner Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Game 36 (U.S. Championship) G30 Winner vs. G34 Winner Sat. Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Game 37 (Third-Place) International Championship Loser vs. U.S. Championship Loser Sun. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. ET (ESPN) Game 38 (LLWS Championship) International Winner vs. U.S. Winner Sun. Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Full list of Little League World Series teams and represented regions

Here's a look at the 20 teams in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, starting with the 10 United States teams and followed by the 10 international teams competing.

Team (Location Region Represented Clarendon Hills (Clarendon Hills, IL) Great Lakes Fairfield (Fairfield, CT) Metro Glenmoore Eagle (Upper Uwchlan Township, PA) Mid-Atlantic Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD) Midwest Summerlin South (Las Vegas, NV) Mountain Braintree American (Braintree, MA) New England Bonney Lake/Sumner (Bonney Lake, WA) Northwest Irmo (Irmo, SC) Southeast Lamar (Richmond, TX) Southwest Honolulu (Honolulu, HI) West Tung-Yuan (Taipei, Chinese Taipei) Asia-Pacific Brisbane North Region (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) Australia Little Mountain (Vancouver, BC, Canada) Canada Aruba Center (Santa Cruz, Aruba) Caribbean South Czech Republic (Brno, Czechia) Europe-Africa Joto (Tokyo, Japan) Japan Cardenales (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) Latin America El Swing Perfecto (Chihuahua, Mexico) Mexico Vacamonte (Arraijan, Panama) Panama Juan A. Bibiloni (Yabucoa, Puerto Rico) Puerto Rico

One of the biggest upsets of the Little League World Series actually came in regional play to push the Irmo, SC team to Williamsport. Trailing 4-2 in the final inning against defending LLWS champions Lake Mary, FL, the Irmo team came up with a bases loaded double to get the win.

How to watch the Little League World Series

All of the Little League World Series games for both the United States and International sides of the bracket will air on the ESPN family of networks with ESPN having the majority of the broadcasts. However, the championship games will all be broadcast on ABC.

With that, streaming will be available through WatchESPN and ESPN+, which can be accessed on mobile devices, computers and TV apps by logging in with a valid subscription.

One note for the LLWS programming is that Sunday Night Baseball will host MLB's Little League Classic at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 17, so the start times for the LLWS games will all be earlier than every other day of the schedule. ESPN will still have the broadcasts for those games.