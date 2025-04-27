LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and team payouts

If for no other reason than to watch bombs, how could you not have been a little excited for LIV Golf Mexico City? The trip to Chapultepec, a former stop on the PGA Tour, puts everyone at high elevation. While the course is long, it's not long enough to withstand the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm wailing with a driver and how long that ball is going to fly at elevation. And with the heavy-hitters that rose the top of the leaderboard, that notion bore out.
DeChambeau entered Sunday's final round with a narrow lead but with the cream of the crop in LIV Golf chasing him. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and others all remained within striking distance. While they made their moves in the final 18 holes, though, DeChambeau started to fade on the back-nine. That created a to-the-wire finish.
So much of LIV Golf, though, is all about the money, and this great battle in Mexico City was definitely worthy of such prize money. But let's dive a bit more into the LIV Golf payouts this week, both for the individual leaderboard and the team leaderboard.
LIV Golf Mexico City purse 2025: Winner's share and total purse
The winner at LIV Golf Mexico city will receive a massive $4 million. That's been the standard winner's share of the prize money since the tour's inception, as has been the $25 million purse on the line in LIV events.
However, one thing that has changed is that the winner's prize money has now been surpassed as the biggest prize in golf. Though The Masters still trails in total purse size ($21 million), the small field size of the first major championship pushed the winner's prize money to $4.2 million. One has to wonder if we could see LIV Golf purses increase at any point.
LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
LIV Golf Mexico City Prize Money
Winner
$4 million
2nd
$2.25 million
3rd
$1.5 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$610,000
8th
$530,000
9th
$460,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$390,000
12th
$370,000
13th
$350,000
14th
$330,000
15th
$310,000
16th
$290,000
17th
$280,000
18th
$270,000
19th
$260,000
20th
$250,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$230,000
23rd
$220,000
24th
$210,000
25th
$205,000
26th
$200,000
27th
$195,000
28th
$190,000
29th
$185,000
30th
$180,000
31st
$175,000
32nd
$170,000
33rd
$165,000
34th
$160,000
35th
$155,000
36th
$150,000
37th
$147,500
38th
$145,000
39th
$142,500
40th
$140,000
41st
$137,500
42nd
$135,000
43rd
$132,500
44th
$130,000
45th
$127,500
46th
$125,000
47th
$122,500
48th
$120,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$60,000
51st
$60,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
Finishing in dead last in the field of a no-cut event and still making $50,000 sounds like a pretty sweet gig. In all seriousness, the money within LIV Golf remains one of the wildest things we've seen in a long time in sports. You don't realize just how insane a $25 million purse ends up looking until you see that the 10th-place finisher in Mexico City is still clearing $400,000 in prize money. That's wild to consider but it's the reality here.
This week, though, that money was well-earned. Though Chapultepec wasn't showing a ton of teeth throughout the weekend and certainly in the final round, the low-scoring and the distance created by the elevation created some gripping drama down the stretch. That type of sweat can't be ignored and does make the prize money feel wholly earned in this event.
LIV Golf Mexico City team payouts by finishing position
Of course, it's not just prize money for the individual players but, also, for the teams in every event as well. There is a $5 milliion purse allotted to the 12 teams in LIV Golf, though only the top three finishers on the team leaderboard see the money, which is split up evenly among the four teammates. Here's how that payout breaks down.
- $3 million
- $1.5 million
- $500,000
Much like on the individual leaderboard, it was a tight race down the stretch between Rahm's Legion XIII and Smith's Ripper GC. For Legion XIII, this could've been a huge victory in the season-long team standings. Though Fireballs GC has been dominant in the team standings this year, Rahm's squad had been keeping pace just behind throughout the year with their points. A win in Mexico City would've pushed them ahead of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs.