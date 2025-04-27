Fansided

LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and team payouts

ByCody Williams|
LIV Golf Mexico City
LIV Golf Mexico City | Hector Vivas/GettyImages

If for no other reason than to watch bombs, how could you not have been a little excited for LIV Golf Mexico City? The trip to Chapultepec, a former stop on the PGA Tour, puts everyone at high elevation. While the course is long, it's not long enough to withstand the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm wailing with a driver and how long that ball is going to fly at elevation. And with the heavy-hitters that rose the top of the leaderboard, that notion bore out.

DeChambeau entered Sunday's final round with a narrow lead but with the cream of the crop in LIV Golf chasing him. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and others all remained within striking distance. While they made their moves in the final 18 holes, though, DeChambeau started to fade on the back-nine. That created a to-the-wire finish.

So much of LIV Golf, though, is all about the money, and this great battle in Mexico City was definitely worthy of such prize money. But let's dive a bit more into the LIV Golf payouts this week, both for the individual leaderboard and the team leaderboard.

LIV Golf Mexico City purse 2025: Winner's share and total purse

The winner at LIV Golf Mexico city will receive a massive $4 million. That's been the standard winner's share of the prize money since the tour's inception, as has been the $25 million purse on the line in LIV events.

However, one thing that has changed is that the winner's prize money has now been surpassed as the biggest prize in golf. Though The Masters still trails in total purse size ($21 million), the small field size of the first major championship pushed the winner's prize money to $4.2 million. One has to wonder if we could see LIV Golf purses increase at any point.

LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

LIV Golf Mexico City Prize Money

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.25 million

3rd

$1.5 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$610,000

8th

$530,000

9th

$460,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$390,000

12th

$370,000

13th

$350,000

14th

$330,000

15th

$310,000

16th

$290,000

17th

$280,000

18th

$270,000

19th

$260,000

20th

$250,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$230,000

23rd

$220,000

24th

$210,000

25th

$205,000

26th

$200,000

27th

$195,000

28th

$190,000

29th

$185,000

30th

$180,000

31st

$175,000

32nd

$170,000

33rd

$165,000

34th

$160,000

35th

$155,000

36th

$150,000

37th

$147,500

38th

$145,000

39th

$142,500

40th

$140,000

41st

$137,500

42nd

$135,000

43rd

$132,500

44th

$130,000

45th

$127,500

46th

$125,000

47th

$122,500

48th

$120,000

49th

$60,000

50th

$60,000

51st

$60,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

Finishing in dead last in the field of a no-cut event and still making $50,000 sounds like a pretty sweet gig. In all seriousness, the money within LIV Golf remains one of the wildest things we've seen in a long time in sports. You don't realize just how insane a $25 million purse ends up looking until you see that the 10th-place finisher in Mexico City is still clearing $400,000 in prize money. That's wild to consider but it's the reality here.

This week, though, that money was well-earned. Though Chapultepec wasn't showing a ton of teeth throughout the weekend and certainly in the final round, the low-scoring and the distance created by the elevation created some gripping drama down the stretch. That type of sweat can't be ignored and does make the prize money feel wholly earned in this event.

LIV Golf Mexico City team payouts by finishing position

Of course, it's not just prize money for the individual players but, also, for the teams in every event as well. There is a $5 milliion purse allotted to the 12 teams in LIV Golf, though only the top three finishers on the team leaderboard see the money, which is split up evenly among the four teammates. Here's how that payout breaks down.

  1. $3 million
  2. $1.5 million
  3. $500,000

Much like on the individual leaderboard, it was a tight race down the stretch between Rahm's Legion XIII and Smith's Ripper GC. For Legion XIII, this could've been a huge victory in the season-long team standings. Though Fireballs GC has been dominant in the team standings this year, Rahm's squad had been keeping pace just behind throughout the year with their points. A win in Mexico City would've pushed them ahead of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs.

