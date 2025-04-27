LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and team payouts

If for no other reason than to watch bombs, how could you not have been a little excited for LIV Golf Mexico City? The trip to Chapultepec, a former stop on the PGA Tour, puts everyone at high elevation. While the course is long, it's not long enough to withstand the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm wailing with a driver and how long that ball is going to fly at elevation. And with the heavy-hitters that rose the top of the leaderboard, that notion bore out.

DeChambeau entered Sunday's final round with a narrow lead but with the cream of the crop in LIV Golf chasing him. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and others all remained within striking distance. While they made their moves in the final 18 holes, though, DeChambeau started to fade on the back-nine. That created a to-the-wire finish.

So much of LIV Golf, though, is all about the money, and this great battle in Mexico City was definitely worthy of such prize money. But let's dive a bit more into the LIV Golf payouts this week, both for the individual leaderboard and the team leaderboard.

LIV Golf Mexico City purse 2025: Winner's share and total purse

The winner at LIV Golf Mexico city will receive a massive $4 million. That's been the standard winner's share of the prize money since the tour's inception, as has been the $25 million purse on the line in LIV events.

However, one thing that has changed is that the winner's prize money has now been surpassed as the biggest prize in golf. Though The Masters still trails in total purse size ($21 million), the small field size of the first major championship pushed the winner's prize money to $4.2 million. One has to wonder if we could see LIV Golf purses increase at any point.

LIV Golf Mexico City payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position LIV Golf Mexico City Prize Money Winner $4 million 2nd $2.25 million 3rd $1.5 million 4th $1 million 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $610,000 8th $530,000 9th $460,000 10th $415,000 11th $390,000 12th $370,000 13th $350,000 14th $330,000 15th $310,000 16th $290,000 17th $280,000 18th $270,000 19th $260,000 20th $250,000 21st $240,000 22nd $230,000 23rd $220,000 24th $210,000 25th $205,000 26th $200,000 27th $195,000 28th $190,000 29th $185,000 30th $180,000 31st $175,000 32nd $170,000 33rd $165,000 34th $160,000 35th $155,000 36th $150,000 37th $147,500 38th $145,000 39th $142,500 40th $140,000 41st $137,500 42nd $135,000 43rd $132,500 44th $130,000 45th $127,500 46th $125,000 47th $122,500 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Finishing in dead last in the field of a no-cut event and still making $50,000 sounds like a pretty sweet gig. In all seriousness, the money within LIV Golf remains one of the wildest things we've seen in a long time in sports. You don't realize just how insane a $25 million purse ends up looking until you see that the 10th-place finisher in Mexico City is still clearing $400,000 in prize money. That's wild to consider but it's the reality here.

This week, though, that money was well-earned. Though Chapultepec wasn't showing a ton of teeth throughout the weekend and certainly in the final round, the low-scoring and the distance created by the elevation created some gripping drama down the stretch. That type of sweat can't be ignored and does make the prize money feel wholly earned in this event.

LIV Golf Mexico City team payouts by finishing position

Of course, it's not just prize money for the individual players but, also, for the teams in every event as well. There is a $5 milliion purse allotted to the 12 teams in LIV Golf, though only the top three finishers on the team leaderboard see the money, which is split up evenly among the four teammates. Here's how that payout breaks down.

$3 million $1.5 million $500,000

Much like on the individual leaderboard, it was a tight race down the stretch between Rahm's Legion XIII and Smith's Ripper GC. For Legion XIII, this could've been a huge victory in the season-long team standings. Though Fireballs GC has been dominant in the team standings this year, Rahm's squad had been keeping pace just behind throughout the year with their points. A win in Mexico City would've pushed them ahead of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs.