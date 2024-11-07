Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Liverpool defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League this week — with Luis Dias scoring a hat-trick. However, it is back to Premier League action for the division's leaders this week as they play Aston Villa.
Can Liverpool win the Premier League?
It was thought that Liverpool might be in a transition period this season with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp. However, Slot has settled in quickly and his team currently lead the Premier League by two points.
Manchester City are just below the Reds in the table. The defending champions were the favorites again this campaign. However, City have now lost their last three games in all competitions. They were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup before losing to Bournemouth in the Premier League and were then hammered by Sporting in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side plays Brighton on Saturday and needs to return to winning ways before the international break.
Arsenal were thought to be challenging again for the title this season. However, like City, they are also on a poor run of form. They have lost their last two games, both by the scoreline of 1-0 — to Newcastle United in the Premier League and then Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Gunners have a tough game this weekend as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
City are missing their Ballon d'Or winning midfielder Rodri through injury. Arsenal have had Martin Odegaard out for some time, but he did return in their Champions League match briefly this week. However, it now looks like Declan Rice will be out of action. Their rivals missing key players could open the door wider for Liverpool to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Aston Villa's losing streak
It was looking rosy for Aston Villa early on this season as they defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, they have now lost their last three games in all competitions. Villa were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Crystal Palace, they were then thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur in the league before losing to Club Brugge in the Champions League.
The defeat to Brugge was particularly bad for Tyrone Mings, who bizarrely picked up the ball to give away a penalty — which Hans Vanaken scored to win the game. Unai Emery's side needs to bounce back from these defeats, but it will be very difficult this Saturday against the current top team in the Premier League.
Team news and predicted lineups
Slot does not need to mix up his winning side from the Champions League this week.
Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Emery needs to make changes to his side that lost in the Champions League this week. Mings will probably be dropped, and Jhon Duran could get a start ahead of Ollie Watkins.
Aston Villa predicted lineup: Martinez, Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, McGinn, Duran
Historical context and prediction
The last time the two sides met at Anfield, Liverpool won 3-0. The Reds are at home on Saturday and are in great form. Therefore, Slot's team should comfortably win 2-0.
How to watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool plays Aston Villa at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9. The match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.