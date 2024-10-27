Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Arsenal?
Liverpool came from behind twice against Arsenal to draw 2-2 in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka had given the Gunners the lead, but then Virgil van Dijk equalized. Mikel Merino put the Gunners in front again just before halftime. However, Mohamed Salah rescued a point for the Reds in the 81st minute.
The result means that Liverpool remain second in the Premier League. Manchester City who are still undefeated are above them. Arsenal are just below Arne Slot's side in third place. Next up for Liverpool are two fixtures against Brighton — a league fixture follows a midweek EFL Cup match.
Liverpool–Arsenal Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 6
Kelleher made a great save from a Gabriel Jesus effort. However, he could do nothing about both of Arsenal's goals.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 6
Alexander-Arnold has put in much better performances this season. However, he still played a part in both goals with an excellent delivery from a corner and a phenomenal through ball.
Ibrahima Konate (CB): 6
He made some great tackles in another solid performance. However, Konate could have done better to prevent Merino's goal.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 6
Van Dijk could have tracked back faster to help Andy Robertson when Saka scored. However, he made amends by scoring from Alexander-Arnold's corner, which was flicked on by Luis Diaz.
Andy Robertson (LB): 5
Robertson will not want to watch Saka's goal back. The Arsenal forward got round the back of the Scotsman before nutmegging him and firing into the net. Kostas Tsimikas came on in the 63rd minute for Robertson, and the Greek international could now be starting ahead of him.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Solid but could have been more commanding in the first half. He performed much better after the break.
Alexis Mac Allister (CM) 6
Another player who could not handle Saka. Mac Allister was booked for bringing down the Arsenal forward.
Curtis Jones (CM): 6
He was playing further forward than usual and was less effective. Jones's best performance this season - where he scored and made an assist against Chelsea — came when he was playing defensive midfield.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 8
Blazed an effort wide early in in the match. However, he made up for it by scoring the eventual equalizer.
Darwin Nunez (ST): 7
Put a shift in when Liverpool were with and without the ball. Nunez then assisted Salah's goal.
Luis Diaz (LW): 6
Flicked on Alexander-Arnold's corner for Van Dijk to score. However, he should have done better against Thomas Partey who was filling in at right-back for Arsenal. Was taken off for Cody Gakpo and the Dutchman will probably play ahead of him going forward.
Substitutes
- Kostas Tsimikas, 7/10
- Cody Gakpo, 7/10
- Dominik Szoboszlai, 7/10
- Wataru Endo, N/A