Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Chelsea?
Liverpool kept their place at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield yesterday. It was a good weekend for the Reds, especially as title rivals Arsenal dropped points in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth.
The Reds' win over Chelsea is significant as it was Arne Slot's first real test as their manager. However, more tough Premier League fixtures are coming up for Liverpool with ties against Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa.
Liverpool–Chelsea Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 7
Kelleher is proving to be a great backup to Alisson — who is currently out with a hamstring injury. The Irish goalkeeper was commanding of his box and his passing was excellent.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 7
The right-back is often regarded as being very good at attacking but poor defensively. However, this game was probably the opposite, with Alexander-Arnold keeping Jadon Sancho quiet in the first half. Sancho was taken off at the break, and Alexander-Arnold did equally well against Pedro Neto.
Ibrahima Konate (CB): 7
Konate was solid but he could have done better to prevent Chelsea's goal. Konate was the one playing Nicolas Jackson onside and the Blues forward went on to score.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7
Played well and headed away many Chelsea threats. However, he could have got closer to Jackson to prevent the Blues from scoring.
Andy Robertson (LB): 7
Had the difficult task of being up against Noni Madueke. However, Robertson defended well and made a crucial block late on.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Gravenberch put in a solid defensive display that allowed his midfield partner Curtis Jones to get forward at crucial times.
Curtis Jones (CDM) 8
Jones won the penalty that Mohamed Salah converted. Salah then returned the favour by providing the cross that Jones scored for Liverpool's winner.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 7
Szoboszlai was lively, put in some excellent runs and combined well with his teammates when Liverpool were attacking.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 8
Fired his penalty into the net to give Liverpool the lead. Salah then assisted Jones — who secured the three points for Liverpool.
Diogo Jota (ST): 6
Jota unfortunately had to go off after just 30 minutes due to injury and was replaced by Darwin Nunez.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 7
Played well and had the ball in the back of the Chelsea net. However, his goal was ruled out for offside.
Substitutes
- Darwin Nunez, 7/10
- Luis Diaz, 7/10
- Alexis Mac Allister, N/A
- Joe Gomez, N/A