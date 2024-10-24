Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. RB Leipzig?
This match was a Jurgen Klopp derby. The former Liverpool manager is set to become head of global soccer at Red Bull at the start of next year. Red Bull has a footballing empire, as it owns RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg, and Red Bull Bragantino.
Klopp's decision to work for Red Bull has not gone down well with the fans of his former clubs, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. Red Bull's ownership of Leipzig is controversial in German football due to the corporate ties of being owned by an energy drinks company.
Liverpool fans will forever adore Klopp as he delivered the club's first Premier League title. He also won the FA Cup, EFL Cup twice, and Champions League with the Reds. On this occasion, Liverpool were the victors against Leipzig thanks to a goal from Darwin Nunez.
Liverpool–RB Leipzig Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 9
With Alisson still out of action, Caomhin Kelleher is proving how good a goalkeeper he is. Kelleher made some important saves to deny Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Heinrichs. However, Kelleher was nearly caught out at the start of the game with a poor headed clearance, which Sesko failed to take advantage of.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 7
He is often considered poor defensively, but Alexander-Arnold is starting to prove that he is not just an attacking full-back.
Ibrahima Konate (CB): 8
Another dominant defensive display from the France international.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 8
Excellent performance and Van Dijk came close to scoring from a corner in the first half.
Kostas Tsimikas (LB): 8
Kostas Tsimikas was one of Liverpool's key players going forward in this game. The Greek left-back was taking corners and provided the cross, which Mohamed Salah knocked down to Nunez, who scored.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 8
Gravenberch was Liverpool's engine where he passed the ball about excellently. He was fantastic defensively and managed to keep Sesko quiet.
Alexis Mac Allister (CM) 7
Solid display and was unlucky to see his effort from range hit the crossbar.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CM): 7
Szoboszlai combined well with his teammates in the attacking areas.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 8
It was Salah's header from Tsimikas' cross that fell to Nunez who tapped into the back of the net.
Darwin Nunez (ST): 8
With Diogo Jota getting injured in Liverpool's last game against Chelsea, Nunez is making the most of his opportunity back in the side. Scored the winner and looked dangerous, coming close to getting a brace.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 8
Looked lively and and combined well with Nunez. Gakpo nearly got an assist as Nunez got on the end of his sublime cross. However, the effort was saved by Peter Gulacsi.
Substitutes
- Luis Diaz, 6/10
- Curtis Jones, 6/10
- Joe Gomez, 7/10
- Andy Robertson, 7/10