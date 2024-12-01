Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Man City?
Liverpool dominated Manchester City at Anfield, winning 2-0 to move nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.
Arne Slot's side is also 11 points ahead of City, and the title is theirs to lose. Although it is not even Christmas yet, there is still a lot of soccer to be played this season.
Liverpool–Man City Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 7
Kelleher had little to do but did bail out Virgil van Dijk late on in the game when the defender made a mistake, which led to a chance for Kevin De Bruyne. The Irish goalkeeper has recently been linked with Chelsea. However, the Reds may want to start thinking about keeping him.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 8
Alexander-Arnold's passing was phenomenal but was a bit wayward with some of his shots on goal. If he is to move to Real Madrid next summer then he will be a real miss for Liverpool.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7
Van Dijk was fantastic and a constant threat for Liverpool from set pieces. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. However, he did have a lapse in concentration late on in the match, which led to De Bruyne nearly getting a goal. Van Dijk is another Liverpool player whose contract is up at the end of the season, but the Reds should be looking to tie him down.
Joe Gomez (CB): 7
Filled in well for Ibrahima Konate — who was injured. Gomez helped keep Erling Haaland quiet in the match.
Andy Robertson (LB): 7
Very good performance from Robertson, who has been inconsistent this campaign. He should now keep his place in the side with Kostas Tsimikas out with an ankle injury.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Enjoyed a battle with Phil Foden in midfield, which the Dutchman, more often than not, won. This was key to Liverpool dominating the match.
Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 7
Mac Allister played well partnered with Gravenberch in midfield and contributed to Liverpool's attacks often.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 8
Was surprisingly picked ahead of Curtis Jones for this fixture. However, this gamble from Slot paid off with Szoboszlai putting in a fantastic performance.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 8
Assisted Cody Gakpo's opener and also scored from the penalty spot to seal the victory. Salah did miss a great chance in the second half — which would have made the game more comfortable. The Egyptian is still performing at such a high level that it would be a shame to see him go to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the campaign.
Luis Diaz (ST): 7
He was fairly quiet but still won the penalty, which Salah dispatched. Slot will probably get Darwin Nunez back in the side to lead the line in the future.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 8
Scored to give Liverpool the lead, Gakpo caused Kyle Walker problems throughout the match.
Substitutes
- Darwin Nunez, 7/10
- Jarell Quansah, 6/10
- Curtis Jones, N/A
- Harvey Elliot, N/A