Liverpool Premier League history: When's the last time Reds finished top of the table?

All Liverpool had to do on Sunday to win the Premier League title was simple – avoid defeat against their biggest rival in Tottenham. The Reds have done the unthinkable in replacing one of the best managers in modern soccer history on the fly. Arne Slot's appointment as Jurgen Klopp's replacement was met with mixed reviews, but he has answered any questions Liverpool fans had of him this season.

"If you had asked Liverpool fans back in August would their team win the Premier League, most would have said no," former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld told BBC. "Nobody in England knew an awful lot about him. Everybody who knows football said it was going to be a huge task and that this was an unknown coach who comes from the Netherlands."

However, Slot and Liverpool are expected to win their 20th Premier League title, and even if that accomplishment did not occur on Sunday, it's almost a certainty at this point.

When's the last time Liverpool won the Premier League?

The last time Liverpool won the English Premier League was in 2019-20, and Klopp was in charge. The former Borussia Dortmund manager was one of the biggest personalities in English football, and he helped revive Liverpool to its once-great status. Of course, the players helped – Liverpool's roster featured the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The only problem with that team, however, is that Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate with the team thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season will be different, and it's the first time Liverpool's fans will be able to celebrate with the team in person (and at an eventual parade) since 1990.

"Nobody expected this," Ian Doyle, chief Liverpool writer for the Liverpool Echo, told BBC. "In terms of an achievement for a manager in his first season at Liverpool, it has to be right up there."

The unexpected is about to become reality.

How many Premier League titles has Liverpool won?

If they win on Sunday, Liverpool will have an even 20 Premier League titles. That would tie Liverpool with Manchester United for the most titles won by one organization in the league's history. Below is a complete list of Liverpool's Premier League titles.

Liverpool Premier League title seasons 2024-25 2019-20 1989-90 1987-88 1985-86 1983-84 1982-83 1981-82 1979-80 1978-79 1976-77 1975-76 1972-73 1965-66 1963-64 1946-47 1922-23 1921-22 1905-06 1900-01

Much of Liverpool's success came in the 1970's and 1980's, with a notable drought occurring until Klopp was in charge. Now, with one of the highest team payrolls in the sport, there's little stopping the Reds front running it back next season.