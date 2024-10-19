Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Team news, predicted lineups, and score prediction
On Matchday 8 of the Premier League, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Football Club will be traveling to Anfield to play table toppers Liverpool Football Club. Ahead of this match, there is a lot of anticipation among the fans because, after all, it will be two of England's finest clubs against each other in the country's top division.
It's also worth noting that the last time these two sides met in the Premier League, fans witnessed a one-sided goal fest. Feb. 1 was the last Premier League clash between the two teams in which Liverpool, which was then coached by Jurgen Klopp, registered a 4-1 victory over the Blues at Anfield.
Ahead of this upcoming game, which could be yet another goal-scoring fest like their last Premier League match, here is a detailed preview:
Liverpool and Chelsea's recent form
Liverpool FC, who finished third in the Premier League last season, have started the ongoing season so well that they find themselves leading the Premier League table by a point. Under Arne Slott's management, the Merseyside club has won five out of their six premier league games, and they have also been victorious in their last five outings in all competitions.
Last 5 games: W, W, W, W, W
On the other hand, Chelsea FC, who finished sixth in the Premier League last year, are finding their foot in the league this season. In seven league games this season, Enzo Maresca's men have won four, drawn two, and lost 1. However, what's impressive is that in their last five outings across all competitions, Chelsea is unbeaten.
Last 5 games: D, W, W, W, W
Team News
Liverpool: Ahead of the game against Chelsea, Arne Slott will be without two key Liverpool players. First, Slott and his men will have to make the trip without Liverpool No. 1 Alisson Becker. In Liverpool's last game against Crystal Palace, which the Merseyside club won 1-0, Allison had to be forced out due to a hamstring injury.
Apart from Becker, Harvey Elliot, who suffered a foot fracture, will be out of contention for the game against Chelsea. It's also worth noting that there is no update on the availability of Federico Chiesa.
Chelsea: While Chelsea Football Club does not have injury concerns looming ahead of the game against Liverpool, Enzo Maresca will be without Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella. They both received their fifth yellow cards, making them unavailable for the game on Sunday. Another good news for Maresca would be Reece James' return to training, but he won't be expected to play.
Predicted lineups for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool: Kelleher (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.
Chelsea FC: Sanchez (GK); Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Players to watch out for
Mohammed Salah (Liverpool FC): Salah's name comes as no surprise when one speaks about players to watch out for. Like most seasons, this season as well, Salah has come clutch for Liverpool FC. From scoring to creating chances, the Egypitan attacker has been a key figure in Liverpoo's attack this year.
In the Premier League this year, Salah has scored four goals in seven outings. However, what's impressive is that he has also dished out five assists in the seven games he has played. If Chelsea want to walk out of Anfield victorious, containing Mohammed Salah and keeping him at bay should be the priority on their agenda.
Cole Palmer (Chelsea FC): If you thought that only Liverpool had an attacker who has been threatening defenses, then you were wrong. Former Manchester City attacker Cole Palmer, who has been doing exceedingly well at Stamford Bridge since his arrival, is currently one of the star players for Chelsea this season.
In seven Premier League games this season, Cole Palmer is leading the scoring and assists charts for Chelsea with six goals and five assists. His most heroic performance until now came in the 4-2 win against Brighton, where Palmer scored all four goals in the first half and became the first player in the Premier League to do so.
Score Prediction
As mentioned above, this upcoming game between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played between the two top sides of England. While Liverpool has been in red-hot form recently, if anyone can test their defense and get past it, then it has to be the attackers of Chelsea FC. Having said that, we might witness a 1-1 draw between both teams at Anfield on Sunday.