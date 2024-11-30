Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
On Sunday, which will be Matchday 13 of the Premier League, Arne Slot's Liverpool Football Club will battle Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the ever-intimidating Anfield. While this upcoming match is going to be played between the first ranked and third-ranked teams, let these rankings not fool you because there is a huge difference in the current form of both clubs.
In this article, we will take a look at the recent form of both teams, and also look at the possible lineups for both clubs and much more:
Liverpool FC and Manchester City's recent form
Not only is Liverpool dominating the Premier League, but they seem to be dominating football in general. While the Slot-managed team is currently leading the Premier League, recently, they were up against the formidable Real Madrid at Anfield. However, Madrid's Champions League status did not mean much in this game as Liverpool managed to register a comfortable 2-0 win.
It's also worth noting that this 2-0 victory over the Spanish club means Liverpool have managed to win 5 out of the last five games. Apart from the Premier League, the Merseyside club is also leading the Champions League table, which is indeed a positive sign given they are set to face last year's Premier League champion, Manchester City.
Liverpool's Last 5 Games: W, W, W, W, W
Manchester City, on the other hand, are sailing through the roughest waters the club has seen in the last few years. In their last five games, City have lost four and drawn one. The last time the sky blue club won a match was on October 26th, when they beat Southampton 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Naturally, it's worrying that the club has not won a single match in November.
And given they are going to face a strong Liverpool team, which is in the best form they have experienced in years, things are only going to get challenging for Guardiola and his men. To make matters worse, the game is being played at Anfield, which will be another major disadvantage for last year's league winners.
Manchester City's Last 5 Games: L, L, L, L, D
Team News
Liverpool: While Liverpool's form has been great, injuries are where it gets a little trickier for Arne Slot. When he will pick his eleven to face Manchester City on Sunday, Slot will be without the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa. Ibrahim Konate and Conor Bradley are two names who sustained injuries in the last game against Madrid, but their situation isn't known yet.
Manchester City: Now, if you thought Arne Slot was the only manager who would face a tricky situation due to injuries, you were wrong. Pep Guardiola, too, is in the same boat. In the clash against Liverpool, Manchester City will be left without Balon D'or winner Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, and John Stones.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool FC: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Gündoğan, Silva, Foden, Grealish; Håland.
Score Prediction
Even though the game between Liverpool and Manchester City is being played between two of England's greatest clubs, it's hard to imagine Guardiola and his men will be able to steal points at Anfield on Sunday. Given how both clubs have performed in recent times, Liverpool should be able to sneak in a comfortable 2-0 win.
Liverpool 2, Manchester City 0