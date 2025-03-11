Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted lineups, team news and Champions League score prediction

Despite not playing well, broadly speaking, in the first leg of their UCL tie with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool managed to eek out a 1-0 advantage courtesy of a Harvey Elliot goal, assisted by a composed Darwin Núñez, in the 87th minute. But the real magic was the hand of Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker, who bailed out his teammates by saving all 10 of PSG's shots on target, in a world class display that included more than one stunning effort.

Liverpool struggled to keep up with the pace that PSG offered in every area of the pitch – Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, and Barcola tearing through the midfield with deft feet and blistering speed. In the 30th minute, Alisson was forced into a one-on-one with Dembélé – a situation which he is known to be particularly exceptional at managing – and came out to stuff the winger, while the rest of the team in red packed in behind to block the succeeding follow up from Barcola.

But more shots rained down, including a Kvaratskhelia near-post hit through traffic that forced the Brazilian keeper to get low and a Désiré Doué rocket that sent him diving. Throughout the night, PSG maintained 71% of the possession – an unheard of percentage for a team facing Liverpool. But Arne Slot proved that he's willing to adapt the play style of his team if necessary, and their patience paid off in the form of their only on-target shot hitting the back of the net.

There's nothing to change for new-look PSG

Even though PSG have come away with nothing tangible to show for their performance in the first leg, there's no part of their strategy that seems in need of a change. In contrast to years past, the current PSG squad is composed of young, hungry, and talented players with an evident willingness to be part of something. That's not to say that expense has been spared in assembling the current iteration of the club, but the recent acquisition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the only "blockbuster" signing to speak of for PSG in the past year.

The Georgian international slotted in perfectly alongside the dynamism of Dembélé and Barcola in the first leg, and if the trio persist in their efforts at Anfield on Tuesday then something is bound to beat Alisson, right?

As evidenced by a blunder against Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Liverpool briefly go down 1-0, Slot's men are capable of a lapse in concentration. PSG's best bet will be to continue their wide-open attacking movement and be there if it happens on again Tuesday. Having said that, it's unlikely that Liverpool will play as poorly as they did in Paris for a second time. No matter what, it's shaping up to be a spectacle.

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, team news, predicted lineups and score

While Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez remain out for Liverpool, Arne Slot is optimistic about the potential for a Cody Gakpo return, citing the Dutchman's hoisting of Alisson at full time in Paris as a good sign.

Luis Enrique's PSG are fully fit and ready to fight on Tuesday

Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Núñez, Diaz

Paris Saint-Germain predicted line up: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Predicted Score: Liverpool (3) 2 – 1 (1) Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Tuesday, March 11

Tuesday, March 11 Start Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

4:00 p.m. EST Location: Anfield— Liverpool, England

Anfield— Liverpool, England Watch: Paramount+

Kickoff for the match is 4:00 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, March 11. The game will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.