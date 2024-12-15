Livid John Lynch seeks NFL’s help to punish De’Vondre Campbell for quitting on 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was overshadowed by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who shockingly refused to enter the game in the third quarter — opting to head for the locker room instead. The team was understandably furious afterward: Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't seem to want anything to do with Campbell, while both tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward both openly wished for their teammate to get cut from the roster.
Whether Campbell was frustrated at a reduction in playing time or not, choosing to handle it in that way is about the greatest sin an NFL player can commit, especially considering how injury-ravaged the Niners roster is right now. There's no coming back from that, and Campbell certainly won't be putting on a San Francisco uniform ever again.
Before that happens, though, the Niners and GM John Lynch want to make sure justice served.
49ers, John Lynch ask NFL for 'max suspension' of De'Vondre Campbell
According to a report from FOX's Jay Glazer on Sunday morning, a furious Lynch actually came down to the San Francisco sideline and confronted Campbell after hearing about his refusal to play, eventually sending the linebacker back to the locker room. Glazer reports that neither Niners executives nor coaches nor players want Campbell to return to the team — but that doesn't mean they're set to release him any time soon.
Per Glazer, San Francisco has reached out to the NFL to inquire about the maximum possible suspension it can levy against Campbell. Which seems justified: Campbell clearly wants to be playing football somewhere else, so why would the Niners help make that happen — and send a message to other players around the league that quitting in the middle of a game is the most effective way to get what you want?
Instead, the team wants Campbell suspended for as long as possible, only cutting him after that suspension has run its course. It's hard to believe that any other team in the NFL would sign him after the stunt he pulled on Thursday night, but even one that wanted to might have to wait a long time to be able to do so.