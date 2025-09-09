Longest win-streaks in WNBA history: Where do the Aces rank?

As the WNBA season comes to an end and we officially enter playoff territory, it's been made clear that teams should be scared to face off against this Las Vegas Aces team. The first half of their season was rocky, and honestly, it left fans wondering if we would even see them in the playoffs at all. They were 14-14 after a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on August 2, but they have not turned back since then.

The Aces have not lost since that game against Minnesota, finding themselves on a 14-game win streak. During that time, they have beaten some serious title contenders like the Lynx, Liberty, and Mercury. Vegas is being led by their stars Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and 3-time WNBA MVP, A'ja Wilson - who just had back-to-back-to-back 30+ point games. Since turning their season around, they have yet again proven they are still a dominant WNBA squad. This 14-game streak places them in the top 5 of longest WNBA regular-season winning streaks all-time. Let's take a closer look at the list.

WNBA regular-season win streaks

Team Streak Length Year Los Angeles Sparks 18 games 2001 Phoenix Mercury 16 games 2014 Houston Comets 15 games 1998 Connecticut Sun 14 games 2021 Las Vegas Aces 14 games (Active) 2025 Minnesota Lynx 13 games 2016 Seattle Storm 13 games 2010

The Aces' win streak gets even more enticing when you realize a lot of the teams on this list won the WNBA Championship in the same year they had these streaks. The 2001 LA Sparks, 2014 Phoenix Mercury, 1998 Houston Comets, and 2010 Seattle Storm were all title-winning teams. Could the 2025 Aces add themselves to the list?

The Aces have two more games this season. They will face off against the Chicago Sky tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 9, and their last game of the regular season will be against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, Sept. 11.

If they can win both of these games, it will extend their regular-season win streak to 16 games - putting them in second place all-time, tied with the 2014 Phoenix Mercury. While this run is impressive — I think the way this Aces squad has banded together late in the season to change its trajectory is equally exciting. I am sure fans are hoping they can keep this energy (and hot streak) directly into their playoff run.