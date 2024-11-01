The one looming factor that could cost Travis Hunter the Heisman Trophy
By Austen Bundy
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has been in the Heisman Trophy conversation for the entire college football season, and for good reason.
The wide receiver/cornerback hybrid has put up one of the most impressive performances this year week in and week out. He's racked up 757 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 60 catches, plus 20 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble — all in just eight games.
However, that doesn't seem to have been enough to keep him at the top of the favorites list entering Week 10, considered crunch time for Heisman contenders to make their closing arguments.
Travis Hunter could lose the Heisman for the most unfortunate but fair reason
Entering Week 10, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the current Heisman favorite, followed by Hunter then Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, per BetMGM.
It certainly feels like Hunter is just one clutch pick-six away from re-taking the top spot but one looming circumstance is bound to rob him of the Heisman unless something drastically changes.
Oregon, Boise State and Miami are all currently in position to qualify for their respective conference championship games. Colorado (6-2) is on the Big 12 bubble (4th) but still has a shot at sneaking in if things break their way.
Now, if the current standings hold across the FBS then Hunter would lose the opportunity to play one more time and at the highest stakes imaginable. Putting up a clutch performance for a conference title and an auto-bid into the College Football Playoff would all but certainly seal the deal.
Hunter will be in New York City as a Heisman finalist, that's not even a question. But given the fact that Heisman voting takes place over the last few weeks of the season, he's going to have to keep putting up eye-popping numbers on both sides of the ball to keep voters from submitting their ballots too early. Playing in the Big 12 championship game would certainly give them something else to think about before ticking a box.