The Los Angeles Lakers honeymoon start with JJ Redick is over after brutal loss to Pistons
By Brennan Sims
The narrative surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has quickly changed. Their 3-0 start has been overshadowed by losing three of their last four games. Are these the same Lakers making the same mistakes? No. JJ Redick is quickly learning how fast tides shift from a coach's perspective. The honeymoon phase is over due to the expectations of coaching the Lakers. Redick knew this came with the territory. The loss to the Detroit Pistons was head-scratching, but these aren't the Pistons of old.
First of all, the Pistons are an NBA team. Let's remember that. Their league-worst 14 wins from a season ago isn't the same product on the floor today. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are actually playing together, and the results are encouraging. The Pistons backcourt has a 3.4 net rating in 174 minutes together, and They are doing some cool things, letting the lead guards operate every possession. They signed a boatload of veterans who've contributed, like Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardawy Jr (49 percent on 6.4 3-point attempts per game). The Lakers came out flat and paid for it, but this loss should be a wake-up call more than riot rants on how Redick isn't making a difference.
The Lakers have had one top-10 offense in the Lebron James era (the Bubble season). Before the Pistons' loss, these Lakers were a top-5 offense. Their process focused on maximizing Anthony Davis and moving off the ball. It makes sense to put the ball in the hands of a dominant force like Davis and have high-IQ hoopers move off the ball, capitalizing on Davis's dominance. Redick deserves credit for the world-crushing start Davis is off to.
Davis is leading the NBA in points per game at 32.6. His usage rate is higher than LeBron's, which James has never experienced in his legendary 22-year career. He's always been the driving force, but it was time Davis stepped up to the plate to solidify why LeBron can feel comfortable scaling things back. Redick put that battery in Davis's back. Many coaches have preached the importance of making Davis the offensive hub, but only Redick has practiced what he preached. The results have been passable.
Even after a bizarre game in Detroit, the Lakers still have a top-10 offense (ninth). They've proven they can compete with and beat good teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings. The honeymoon phase is over, and you expect results from Redick, but remember, he has shown to be different from previous Lakers coaches. Their offense thrives after being a 20-something-ranked offense for three of the last four seasons. The defense is more alarming, as the Lakers are the 21st-ranked defense. LeBron and Davis Lakers have always hung their hat on the defensive side of the ball, so in theory, you'd imagine they turn this thing around, but the Lakers aren't necessarily littered with plus defenders.
Their backcourt is prone to being physically disadvantaged in many matchups, with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, the more offensive-minded guards, defending the wing. Reaves shows plenty of fight and defensive will, so he's a more neutral defender when locked in. Rui Hachimura and LeBron James are neutral defenders now in their careers. But Davis is supposed to be the best defender in the world type defender. He is in that tier, alongside guys like Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green, etc., but Davis is a huge part of why the Laker's transition defense has been brutal-- no matter who the coach is.
The Lakers are getting hammered in transition
The Lakers are dead last in transition defense to kick off the season. Don't be concerned, you say? You should be because this is a new development. The Laker's last four years of transition defense look like
Transition points per 100 posseion:
- 2025: 8.2 (30th)
- 2024: 3.6 (23rd)
- 2023: 3.9 (28th)
- 2022: 3.0 (19th)
There have been three different head coaches throughout these seasons. The common dominators are Davis and LeBron. Davis, more so in particular, since he is an All-Time defender in my book and the anchor of the defense.
These defensive possessions are unacceptable for someone of Davis's caliber. Getting back on defense isn't easier said than done; that's just something you do. Be better, AD. While Redick plans to continue dialing up a successful Lakers offense, addressing that brutal transition defense could be his biggest coaching breakthrough. Getting AD to buy into sprinting back hard on defense will change some things.