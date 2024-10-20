Losing hurts: Nick Chubb's intro suggests Browns fans forgot how to cheer
By Quinn Everts
When things are going poorly for an NFL team, fans get used to booing. Browns fans have really gotten used to booing this year, and can you blame them? Cleveland's offense has been painful to watch this season and the return of star running back Nick Chubb might be the only thing that can swing the fortunes of the team's offense.
So you can't fault Browns fans — who have lived through decades of torture via numerous front offices, head coaches and players — for not having tons of energy to cheer at this point, with the team being 1-5 and last in the AFC North. After some other players were booed mercilessly by Browns fans (and, to be fair, lots of Bengals fans who made the trip across Ohio) during introductions in Week 7, Chubb made his way back onto the field for the first time since Week 2 of 2023.
Nick Chubb has been a top-tier running back for his whole career
Of course, Chubb received a large cheer — though not quite a booming ovation... maybe Browns fans have forgotten how loud they can get after a rough start to the season. Chubb knows they love him, anyway. He's been the most consistent offensive player on the Browns in many years. Give the fans a little time to warm back up, they've been stuck in "boo" mode through six games.
Since entering the NFL in 2018, Nick Chubb has been one of the best pure runners in the league. He's never averaged under 5.0 yards per carry in a season, has rushed for over 6000 yards, and scored 48 touchdowns on the ground during that span. He tore basically everything someone can tear in their knee when he was at Georgia, managed to come back and turn into an elite NFL runner, then suffered another brutal knee injury last season... and is somehow still back.
If anything can make Browns fans cheer this season, it's the return of their star running back and fan favorite Nick Chubb.