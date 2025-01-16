Lou Holtz takes another shot at Ryan Day ahead of the CFP National Championship Game
By John Buhler
College football has a way of keeping us all young. Whether you are fresh out of school or getting near the end of the line, it is the sport that keeps on giving. What ends up happening is you get feuds between people you never thought would have any beef with each other. The ongoing one between Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz is simply unrivaled.
It all started when Holtz and Day took jabs at each other in and around the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish's regular-season meeting a year ago. Ohio State came out on top, mostly because Marcus Freeman's defense did not know how to count to 11. Fate would have it, Notre Dame will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta next Monday night.
Although Day's Buckeyes are the considerable favorite to win it all, that is not stopping Holtz from saying anything and everything that is on his mind. When asked if there will be a Lou Holtz sighting on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Holtz quoted tweeted the provocative host by saying something that is either going to be remembered for ever by Notre Dame fans or will live in infamy.
"If Notre Dame doesn't win, it's because we want to preserve Ryan Day's job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I'll be dragging my body along as well."
Holtz is currently dealing with a bad leg that is greatly limiting his mobility these days. We shall see!
Should Ohio State win the College Football Playoff, I am sure Day will make another dig at Holtz.
Lou Holtz rips Ryan Day's coaching chops ahead of the CFP title bout
We are about to live in a world where either Notre Dame or Ohio State will be crowned College Football Playoff National Champions in the capital of the sport in Atlanta, Georgia. With so much going on that day across the country, we have to wonder if Notre Dame vs. Ohio State will be the distraction some of us may need. Unfortunately, I think Ohio State is going to blow out Notre Dame.
In the expanded College Football Playoff, we have seen one blowout after another. Although the Peach and Orange Bowls held up their end of the bargain, it has been a lot of lopsided affairs like we saw in Pasadena when the Buckeyes cleaned the Oregon Ducks' clock in the Rose Bowl. This is just par for the course in the playoff, but we have arrived at the biggest game of the season on Monday.
You can argue with a wall, but these are the two best teams in the country. They have won three playoff games apiece against high-quality competition. Ohio State may have the better players, but Notre Dame has the longest active winning streak in the sport. The Fighting Irish have been the epitome of steady ever since somehow losing that odd home game to Norther Illinois in Week 2.
All I know is we should expect to hear more yapping between Day and Holtz after this game finishes.