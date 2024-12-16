Jeff Brohm's next transfer reclamation project gives Louisville ACC dark-horse vibes
By John Buhler
It is way too early to tell, but my favorite transfer portal move of the offseason so far is former USC quarterback Miller Moss going to Louisville. Yes, this is the team he lit up like a Christmas tree in the Holiday Bowl last bowl season, but there is so much to like about this pairing. It just goes to show that Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm has a keen eye for talent in the transfer portal quarterback market.
2025 will be year three for Brohm back at his alma mater. In year one, he had Jack Plummer taking the Cardinals to the ACC Championship Game. Yes, U of L had a breezy regular-season schedule, but Brohm had that team playing with confidence right away. With Plummer now in the NFL, he leaned on Tyler Shough this past year with even more success at the quarterback position. It worked out well.
With Moss coming over from USC, we can only hope that Louisville can have the team success from year one coming together with the quarterback success of last year. Even though I fully expect College Football Playoff teams like Clemson and SMU to be in the thick of things in the ACC again next year, I would not rule out Louisville taking either team's place when it comes to the title bout.
Moss seems to have made a wise decision to jump off a sinking ship for an ascending team in U of L.
The biggest loser in all of this has to be Missouri, who was thought to be the other team in on Moss.
Former USC Trojans QB Miller Moss transfers to the Louisville Cardinals
When you are looking at teams picking up players of significance in the transfer portal, it is not as much about where you were as to where you are going. I am not going to waste my time with the idea of quarterbacks such as Conner Weigman. I am only concerned about the situation a talented player is going into. Even last year, Louisville was a top-six team in the ACC with a brutal schedule.
Right now, Louisville seems like an infinitely more fun place to play college football at than USC. Jayden Maiava might be able to do a bit more in Lincoln Riley's offense than Moss, but there is no reason whatsoever to be bullish on USC entering next year. Conversely, you might want to buy some stock in Louisville heading into 2025. My thought is Brohm will get the most out of Moss' raw talent.
Ultimately, Louisville is still a little bit away from having the necessary infrastructure to sustain excellence like Clemson has for years under Dabo Swinney. With Florida State being down, I think it serves a rival team like Louisville to take advantage of the situation at hand. Moss is the best quarterback Brohm has worked with since Aidan O'Connell was slinging the pill for him at Purdue.
Moss seems to fit exactly what Louisville needs at the quarterback position to finally get over the top.