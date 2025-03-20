Louisville fan throws full water bottle on Rupp Arena court during March Madness beatdown vs. Creighton

March Madness is supposed to refer to the madness that happens during the NCAA Tournament. We're talking buzzer beaters and dramatic upsets, not the insanity that overcame a Louisville fan during the first-round game between the No. 8 Cardinals and No. 9 seed Creighton on Thursday.

Late in the second half, a fan threw a full water bottle onto the court after head coach Pat Kelsey picked up a costly technical. Louisville was trying to claw their way back into the game down double-digits, so frustration was understandably high.

That doesn't make throwing trash onto the court justified.

Louisville fan threw full water bottle onto Rupp Arena court during March Madness beatdown

The joke was on that fan. The projectile caused a lengthy delay while the hardwood got mopped up. The break seemed to only benefit one side. After that point, the Bluejays expanded their lead, going on an 8-2 run.

We've been through this crap before. College football had issues with fans throwing bottles onto the field this past fall. It shouldn't come as a surprise that some sore loser would do the same during March Madness. That doesn't make it any less ridiculous.

The Cardinals were a sizeable underdog to Creighton, but Louisville's proximity to Rupp Arena ensured they had a friendly crowd. It didn't matter in terms of the result on the court. The Bluejays led by as many as 20 points and rolled to a relatively comfortable 89-75 victory.

Louisville was 8-of-28 from beyond the arc. Creighton was 11-of-24 while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. That made all the difference.

Bluejays guard Jamiya Neal had a standout game with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Steven Ashworth dropped 22 points.

For the Cardinals, Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr. delivered 22 and 21 points respectively. Obviously, that wasn't enough to lift Louisville to victory.