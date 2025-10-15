You will either love or hate these new A'ja Wilson sneakers

We're fresh off another WNBA season, one that has probably left A'ja Wilson at the forefront of your mind. She's done just about everything this year. She won her third ring, was named WNBA MVP for the record-setting fourth time, won Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and finals MVP. But now, she's creating new conversations off the court.

Wilson's Nike sneaker, the A'One, has been incredibly successful; we have been seeing them all over the W and NBA since the initial launch in May of this year. Since the first A'One drop of the "Pink Aura" colorway, Wilson has released over 10 more color variations. But something tells me her newest will be the most controversial.

Wilson has moved us on from the WNBA season to spooky season with her new shoe release. Nike and A'ja unveiled a new colorway of the A'One sneaker called "Candy Corn Queen." The shoe has a three-tone gradient of white, orange, and yellow - resembling the hit-or-miss Halloween treat.

FIRST LOOK: A’ja Wilson has “Candy Corn” Nike A’Ones dropping for Halloween 🎃 @_ajawilson22



🗓️ October 22nd

📝 FZ8605-103

💵 $115 pic.twitter.com/hZbzJhDd3W — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) October 10, 2025

Candy corn is easily the most disputed aspect of Halloween. Just about anyone you ask will have a strong opinion on candy corn — it never seems like anyone is neutral in their feelings toward the candy. You either love it or you hate it. So, this shoe could either make you excited for this Halloween season or remind you of the candy you hate most. But who knows, maybe A'ja Wilson's stunning shoe can be the turning point for some candy corn haters.

A'ja Wilson Halloween history

Either way, an A'ja Wilson Halloween-themed shoe should surprise no one. She has been known to love Halloween. In the description of her candy-corn-themed shoe, it reads, "A'ja is the Halloween Queen. Costumes. Candy. Parties she runs like she's running the whole court." She has had some phenomenal and elaborate costumes in recent years. She's dressed as the main cast from three popular kids' TV shows, Codename: Kids Next Door, Recess, and Scooby-Doo.

Each year, she seems to get better and better, not only on the court but in her Halloween ensembles as well. And after her spectacular, and historic 2025 WNBA season, we should all probably be on the lookout for some A'ja Wilson lookalikes knocking on our doors this Halloween — maybe even in some candy-corn-themed kicks.