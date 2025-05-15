Lowest rounds and scores at the PGA Championship and Quail Hollow

The 2025 PGA Championship is currently being played at everyone's favorite golf course, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sorry, I'm being informed that Quail Hollow is not, in fact, everyone's favorite course. Hunter Mahan compared it to a Kardashian (not complimentary.) That is, unfortunately, a really good insult. If you hear me using that insult, don't tell anyone that I didn't make it up myself.

As we head into PGA Championship weekend at Quail Hollow, here are the historical markers of the course and tourney.

Quail Hollow course record will be tough to beat

In 2015, Rory McIlroy shot a 61 at the notoriously difficult Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo Championship, beating the previous course record of 62 set in 2010 by... Rory McIlroy at the Quail Hollow Championship.

If anyone wants to set a course record at Quail Hollow this weekend, they'll have to beat 25 year-old Rory, who had to beat out 20 year-old Rory about a decade ago. Double Rory!

Best round ever in PGA Championship

Just last year, Xander Schauffele shot a 61 in the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course — he also ended up winning the tournament by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau.

The lowest score for an entire PGA Championship was Brooks Koepka in 2018, when he shot a 264 (69,63,66,66) for the weekend at Bellerive Country Club.

The lowest score relative to par was Jason Day's 20-under in 2015 at Straits Course.

Ryan Gerard leads after Thursday, as Rory struggles

Through one round, course and tournament records appear safe. Ryan Gerard and Cameron Davis are tied for the lead at 5-under through one round, with a bunch of golfers close behind at 4-under.

Rory McIlroy, who holds both of the best rounds ever at the course, had a brutal day, finishing at 3-over par, eight strokes back of the lead. That's why they play four days, right? Right?