Lu Dort is most-hated in Memphis after dirty foul on Ja Morant sparked OKC comeback

If you're a fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder, you finished Thursday wanting to take about the biggest halftime comeback in NBA Playoff history. If you're a Memphis Grizzlies fan, you undoubtedly want to focus more on Lu Dort and Ja Morant.

The Thunder overturned a 29-point deficit to beat the Grizzlies, 114-108, and take a 3-0 series lead. How on earth did Memphis managed to blow that big of a lead on their home court? Morant exiting with an injury had a lot to do with it.

Memphis lead 67-40 with just over three minutes remaining in the first half when Dort undercut Morant mid-dunk, sending him hurtling to the hardwood below.

Oh man. Ja Morant down on the court in pain after being undercut by Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/MfQN5Xv79p — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) April 25, 2025

Morant exited after that hard fall. The Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 47-28 from that point on.

It's the responsibility of the rest of the Memphis lineup to avoid that kind of a meltdown. Even without their star player, giving up a 29-point lead is unforgivable. Still, it's easy to sympathize with Grizzlies fans who watched their season crumble because of a dirty foul.

i feel like we were one preventable lu dort cheapshot away from blowing out the thunder with momentum going into tying this series on saturday. https://t.co/81RZK6yfAH — myke (@NBAMyke) April 25, 2025

Lu Dort's history isn't doing him any favors in the Ja Morant foul debate

Refs determined the foul wasn't dirty, for the record. Dort was not assessed a flagrant for that undercut. He should have been. I don't care if he slipped. He went up to contest a player who was already in airborne. He showed no consideration for player safety. Clumsiness doesn't excuse dangerous play.

Plus, Dort's history doesn't exactly help absolve him of responsibility.

Compilation of Lu Dort being a dumbass *EXCLUDING TONIGHT* pic.twitter.com/FRntwZ3k3H — Dashy ™️ (@DdUnderestimxte) April 25, 2025

You don't get the benefit of the doubt when social media can drop a compilation of your infractions.

Lu Dort is not dirty, he’s just involved in a ton of unintentionally dangerous plays — whristan (@whristan1) April 25, 2025

The Grizzlies are in a hole now. They trail 3-0 and it's not clear if they'll have Morant available. He was ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game with a hip injury and will need to be evaluated to determine his status going forward.

Game 4 is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Dort will be playing. We'll have to see if Morant is too.