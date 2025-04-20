Luis Arraez stretchered off field in Padres-Astros after terrifying collision

San Diego Padres star infielder and designated hitter Luis Arraez was trying to get the offense going early on Sunday Night Baseball against the Houston Astros. After Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk to start the game, Arraez wasn't worried about his always pristine batting average but, rather moving the runner into scoring position. So, he laid down a bunt.

The bunt went to Astros first baseman Christian Walker and second baseman Mauricio Dubón ran over to cover. Arraez was still hustling down the line to try and beat out the throw, though, which led to him and Dubón arriving at the bag at nearly the exact same time. But in a terrifying moment, the momentum of both hustling infielders led to a brutal collision that sent Arraez flying.

In the aftermath, the Padres star appeared to be unconscious lying on the ground as Dubón and Padres coaches and trainers came out to check on him.

Nasty collision between Luis Arráez and Maurico Dubón resulted in Arráez being carted off the field pic.twitter.com/MVnPeVK5QS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 20, 2025

After nearly 10 minutes of being tested and checked on while still laying on the field, Arraez was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field.

Update: In the bottom of the third inning, ESPN interviewed Padres manager Mike Shildt, who gave an update on Arraez. He stated that the San Diego infielder was stable and had feeling in his extremities, which is a good sign. Shildt also noted that Arraez suffered a cut on his jaw, but that he was alert according to what the manager had been told. However, the concern level was still high, which the broadcast noted in the tone of Shildt during the update on one of his star players.

Luis Arraez carted off field in Padres-Astros following awful collision

While the cart was going off the field in Houston, Arraez was able to lift his arm and give the crowd a thumbs up. Given how motionless he appeared while being checked by trainers and medical staff on the first-base line, that was a good sign to see. However, there was no official update on his status.

The collision between Arraez and Dubón comes just one day after Mariners first baseman Rowdy Tellez was run into by Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden, who was sent flying in that collision. That has led to many calling for rule changes at first base, namely for there to be a double bag at first base in the interest of player safety.

Collisions in MLB have largely been mitigated over the years, whether that's obstruction by either the offense or defense when it comes to plays at second and third base along with home plate, and especially when it comes to runner-catcher collisions as well. Seeing something like this happen to Arraez and at first base is a big reason why. However, it only stands to reason that Rob Manfred now figure out a way to limit the risk for injuries at first base now too.

We can only hope that Arraez is okay after the scary scene for the Padres star in Houston. We will continue to keep you updated with any further information.