Luka Doncic introduced by Lakers: notable quotes, moments from press conference
By Quinn Everts
This feels like one of those dreams that you wake up from, only to realize a few minutes later that you're still dreaming. In this case, the original dream was Shams Charania breaking the news of the Luka Dončić trade on Saturday night. Today, during the Los Angeles Lakers introductory press conference for Dončić, it felt like we were in that second part of the dream.
But... I'm starting to think Luka Dončić actually plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, y'all. He and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka talked to the media today in LA, and there were some pretty notable quotes from the two.
Luka Dončić refuses to talk about Mavs front office
When asked about his thoughts on the decision from Nico Harrison and the Mavericks upper brass, Luka took the high road... and didn't say much at all. "That's their decision," Luka said. That's true — but it probably shouldn't have been just their decision. As in... someone should have stopped this.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Luka is ready for some beach views
I can't lie; Luka looked a little sad during this press conference (or just tired, which is obviously very understandable) but he did perk up when he talked about what he's most excited about in LA — the ocean!
Same, Luka. The ocean rocks.
Teaming up with LeBron "like dream come true" for Luka
Dončić said that new teammate LeBron James called him right after the trade went down. He also said that playing with LeBron is "just like a dream come true," and that there are "so many things I can learn from him." Luka learning new things is kind of a scary proposition for everyone else.
Rob Pelinka knows he fleeced the Mavericks
The Lakers GM said "it's a gift" to receive Luka, and... he's right. A shocking, unprecedented, incomprehensible gift. If nothing else, I'd love to be part of Nico Harrison's family during Christmas because it's clear he does give great gifts.