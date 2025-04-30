Luka Dončić gives Lakers fans one more reason to love him forever

When news broke that the beloved “Mambas Forever” mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant was vandalized in downtown LA, it hit Lakers fans like a gut punch. This wasn’t just a painting, it was a living memory of Kobe’s legacy, a public promise to never forget.

In stepped Luka Dončić, new to the Lakers but already ingraining himself in the city, dropping $5,000 to cover the entire GoFundMe campaign to restore the mural. In one move, Dončić did what so many talk about but rarely do. He actually showed up.

Vandalism of an iconic Kobe Bryant mural

It’s hard to overstate what the “Mambas Forever” mural means to LA. Painted after Bryant’s untimely death in 2020 at Main Street near West 14th Street, it shows Kobe in his Lakers gold, kissing Gigi on the forehead, both immortalized as symbols of resilience and love. When someone covered it in black-and-white graffiti, fans didn’t just get angry, they moved into action. Social media lit up. Locals launched a GoFundMe to restore it.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

This wasn’t just about the art. It’s about respect. The Lakers community has always treated Kobe like family and seeing the mural trashed felt like an insult to all of LA.

Generous move by the newest Lakers star

Dončić’s timing was perfect. Just months after joining the team in a blockbuster trade, he covered every cent of the restoration bill. No grandstanding, no self-promotion, just a quick donation that lets the work start immediately. Fans, already watching Luka light up the court, have now seen something more, a player who gets what it means to be a Laker.

LA doesn’t forget. Murals aren’t just paint, they’re the city’s soul and Kobe’s face is everywhere. These public art pieces matter more than most people realize, marking grief and pride on the same block. When an athlete like Dončić steps up, it’s more than charity, it signifies community-building, the kind that lasts longer than any highlight reel.

With one act, Luka went from “new guy” to “forever favorite” for Lakers fans. He paid for the Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural restoration, but he’s also begun to carve himself a legacy in Los Angeles. One built on respect, action, and connection. In a city that demands greatness and loyalty, Dončić delivered both. Lakers fans won’t forget.