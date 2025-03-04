Kyrie Irving suffered a concerning knee injury on Monday night while the Dallas Mavericks battled the Sacramento Kings. Former teammate Luka Doncic wasted no time posting his support on social media.

Doncic reposted photos of Irving after he was helped to the charity strip to shoot his free throws along with praying emojis.

Irving went down while driving to the basket in the third quarter. He immediately fell to the hardwood and clutched his left knee, which seemed to buckle as he planted.

Luka Doncic shows support for Kyrie Irving with his latest IG story after tonight’s game. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EXgq2ig9t1 — Digits Sports App (@Digits3App) March 4, 2025

Even though Irving couldn't put weight on his leg, he insisted on shooting his free throws to give himself a chance to return to the game. It was a showing of real toughness, but it was ultimately unnecessary. The Mavericks officially ruled Irving out with a knee sprain.

Kyrie Irving is the definition of strength 🙏🏼#MFFL pic.twitter.com/J8DMb1BkYi — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 4, 2025

Despite Doncic's strange exit from Dallas, all signs have pointed to him having a good relationship with his former teammates. When the Lakers and Mavericks played last week, there were fond greetings and hugs on the court after between Doncic and Irving.

It's not a surprise that Doncic is concerned for Irving after such a scary injury. He's praying for a quick recovery along with the rest of Dallas.

If Nico Harrison busted his knee, I highly doubt Doncic would share the same sentiment.

Kyrie Irving injury is latest in bad luck for Mavericks since Luka Doncic trade

Ironically, Harrison is rumored to have parted with Doncic because of concerns about his injury record. Everyone else involved in the franchise seems to be injured now instead.

The Mavericks were already missing Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Losing Irving so shortly after shipping out Doncic is a worst-case scenario.

Before his exit, Irving had seven points, a rebound and an assist. The Mavericks didn't exactly cope well with yet another key injury absence. By the end of the third quarter, they trailed by nearly 30 points.