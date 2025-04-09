Luka Dončić returns to Dallas, but Mavericks’ tribute feels hollow

NBA trades are rarely so disastrous that the losing team must actively convince its fanbase everything will be fine. But unless your name is Nico Harrison, you're not being called the most hated general manager in the league.

Tonight, as the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers, every seat inside the American Airlines Center will have a shirt draped over it. Emblazoned across the chest: “Hvala za vse," Slovenian for “Thank you so much.” It's Luka Doncic’s first return to Dallas since his stunning February 6th trade to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Mavs' "thank you" is too little, too late

Whether or not it was the right move is almost beyond debate. The Lakers are currently third in the West, while the Mavericks are clawing to stay in the play-in picture. Since joining LA, Dončić has been phenomenal, averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists, forming a dominant pairing with LeBron James. Meanwhile, Davis has appeared in only seven games for Dallas, averaging 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds while nursing another injury. The results speak for themselves.

But tonight’s game isn’t about revenge. It’s not about Luka staring down Nico Harrison or reminding him of what could have been. Tonight is about the seven unforgettable seasons Dončić gave to Dallas — the moments, the highlights and the hope he brought to an entire fanbase.

“I don’t really know what to expect. I don’t know how I’m going to feel, honestly,” Dončić said ahead of the game. “I’m looking forward to being back in Dallas, obviously, with the fans, seeing my teammates — ex-teammates. It’s going to be very emotional for me, for sure.”

And how could it not be?

Imagine being the best employee at your company — winning awards, outperforming everyone, lifting others — and still being sent away. That’s what happened to Luka. He carried the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance, mirrored the path of his idol Dirk Nowitzki and embraced the city like it was home. And still, he was traded.

Nico Harrison saw Dončić as a problem to fix rather than the gift he was. In choosing to split him from Kyrie Irving and reset the roster, Harrison placed the blame on the wrong person. Even Nowitzki, a 20-year Maverick, expressed disbelief over the decision to deal away a 25-year-old generational talent.

The front office tried to smooth things over, reportedly reaching out to Dončić's brand partners to line up sponsorships for tonight’s game. His camp declined. Luka wasn’t interested. He’s moved on — and he made it clear the Mavericks are no longer his home.

The shirts on every seat may say “thank you,” but they can’t erase the reality: Dallas let go of the best thing it had.

Luka Dončić may forever be a Maverick in spirit, but tonight, he’s a Laker — and he’s coming to remind Dallas what they lost.