Luka Doncic signature performance arrives at best possible time for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout not only the NBA, but all of professional sports after they acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Through three games, Doncic left a lot to be desired against the Utah Jazz (twice) and the Charlotte Hornets. Given the Lakers are firmly in the middle of the playoff picture, they can't afford to keep slipping. Unfortunately for them, they were o the road to take on the Denver Nuggets, who had defeated them eight consecutive games, including in the playoffs.

When the Lakers needed Doncic the most, he showed up.

On Saturday night, the Lakers cruised to an easy 123-100 win over the Nuggets to end their eight-game losing streak in head-to-head action. Doncic had, easily, his best game with the Lakers, notching a double-double with 32 points scored and 10 rebounds, while also recording seven assists and four steals.

LUKA DONČIĆ DOMINATES SATURDAY PRIMETIME!



⭐️ 32 PTS (most as a Laker)

⭐️ 10 REB

⭐️ 7 AST

⭐️ 4 STL

⭐️ W pic.twitter.com/V3MGNibQmJ — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2025

Luka Doncic shines to end Lakers' losing streak to Nuggets

Doncic lit up the scoreboard by scoring 32 points after making 10-of-22 shots from the field. Of course, Doncic showed off his ability to shoot from behind the arc, making four-of-nine attempts. Make no mistake about it, Doncic was on fire and finally got into his comfort zone on his new team.

The new Lakers star also showed off his chemistry with LeBron James, as he connected with four assists, three of which were dunks.

This is the kind of game that Lakers fans were waiting for from Doncic. Not only did he dominate, but there were strong performances by James (25 points, 11-of-19 from the field), Austin Reaves (23 points, 7-of-13 from the field), and Rui Hachimura (21 points, 7-of-12 from the field). This was also the worst possible news for those who either don't like the Lakers, or are Mavericks fans.

NBA fans know what Doncic is capable ever since joining the league in 2018. Maybe, just maybe, this is the start of Doncic going on a run with the Lakers.