When the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Dončić, fans were left with anger, sadness, and, most importantly, a handful of questions. No franchise moves on from a 25-year-old generational talent without a significant reason. So when it was revealed that the Mavericks were unwilling to offer Dončić a five-year, $345 million supermax contract, the overwhelming emotion was disappointment.

Now, with the keys to the franchise belonging to Kyrie Irving, general manager Nico Harrison faces the daunting task of deciding whether to fully invest in him. Irving, who turns 33 next month, is eligible for a five-year, $313 million contract this summer if he opts out of his current deal. Currently earning $41 million, he’s expected to test free agency, where he could secure an annual salary of up to $62.5 million.

Is Kyrie Irving who the Mavericks want to build around?

Since arriving in Dallas via trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving’s tenure has been anything but flawless. Initially acquired to pair with Dončić, the Mavericks knew it would take time to adjust — evidenced by their failure to make the playoffs in 2023.

However, in just one full season, Irving proved he belonged. Averaging 25.6 points and 5.2 assists on elite 49/41/91 shooting splits, he played a key role in leading Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. Although they fell short against the Boston Celtics, his ability to relieve offensive pressure from Dončić made a significant impact.

Now, with Dončić gone and the roster in flux, the odds of Irving declining his player option are increasing. He becomes arguably the most important free agent of the offseason, especially in a market lacking elite star power. While names like LeBron James and James Harden will also be available, no other point guard on the market has Kyrie’s skill set or résumé.

Committing to Irving on a massive contract could either further divide the fanbase or help repair the damage done by losing Dončić. Prioritizing a 33-year-old over a 25-year-old superstar isn’t an ideal strategy for the future, but it might be the only way for Harrison to win back a fanbase that has stayed loyal for years. Whether he can pull it off is a question only time will answer.