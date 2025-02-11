Luka's first act with the Lakers is great, and has nothing to do with basketball
Luka Doncic is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.
The blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves throughout the league brought the five-time All-Star who is one of the best players in the game to Los Angeles, and he is expected to make his debut tonight.
Before he steps on the court, Doncic has already made an impact. Through his charitable organization, Doncic donated $500,000 toward recovery efforts after the wildfires that rocked Los Angeles just a month ago.
“It’s been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires as I landed in LA,” Doncic wrote on his Luka Doncic Foundation’s social media channels. “I can’t believe it, and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play."
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Luka Doncic gives back to the residents of Los Angeles
It seems that Doncic is already acclimating himself to the Los Angeles natives. The devastating wildfires brought on by strong winds and drought-like conditions decimated the Palisades and took 29 lives.
The wildfire's impact extended to the Lakers, whose Jan 9th matchup against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed, and whose head coach, J.J. Redick's home was destroyed.
Doncic, who's been nursing a left calf injury that he suffered on Christmas, joins a red-hot Lakers team that has won nine of their last 10 and remains a strong contender in the Western Conference after winning 9 of their last 10 games.