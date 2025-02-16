Mac McClung showed up Blake Griffin with an even better dunk over car
By Brennan Sims
When discussing great slam dunk contest participants, Vince Carter, Zach LaVine, Blake Griffin, and Aaron Gordon are some of the new-age names that come to mind. Add Mac McClung's name to the list.
He remixed dunks from two of these prolific dunkers. No one can forget Blake Griffin dunking over a KIA car for the first time years ago. Baron Davis (judge in this year's contest) threw the lob from inside the car, and Griffin floated effortlessly for a two-handed finish. Griffin crushed his competition with this dunk and three other monster slams. McClung did the same, but better.
Not only did McClung dunk over a car off the catch, but he also pumped the ball down to his ankles for the massive slam. McClung is generously listed at 6-foot-2, so the height difference already makes it more impressive. Add the fact that he space-pumped the ball instead of a regular two-hand slam, and it's a no-contest between him and the LA Clippers great.
McClung remixed one of Aaron Gordon's classic dunks. In the battles with Zach LaVine, Gordon pulled out an insane windmill while the mascot spun on the trendy hoverboard. Gordon didn't win these contests against LaVine, but some of his dunks are among the top 10 greatest dunks in dunk contest history. McClung etched his name in that history tonight.
Dunking two balls while one ball is rotating on a hoverboard is ridiculous. Using your offhand to dunk the first ball that's held up with a human on a ladder is even more nuts. These McClung dunks were things we've never seen, and that's a tough feat in 2025. He was crowned slam dunk champion for a third straight time—the first three-peat in contest history.
McClung's greatness might have inspired the high-flying Ja Morant to step into the ring finally. These posts suggest we could be on a collision course for one of the most stacked dunk contests ever. Those three names are bigger than Mac McClung's, but the three-time champ should be the favorite if all four participate in LA next year.