Madina Okot WNBA Draft Projection: South Carolina star boosting her stock in March Madness

For the sixth year in a row, Dawn Staley has led the South Carolina Gamecocks into March Madness as a one seed. Built on depth, physicality and elite rebounding, South Carolina’s frontcourt has remained strong throughout the regular season and has continued to perform at a high level this March. Coming off a 101-61 win against USC in the round of 32, the team boasts an overall record of 33-3, losing to Texas once in the regular season, again in the SEC championship, and to Oklahoma, whom they beat in the Sweet 16.

One of the players bringing South Carolina’s offense to new heights is senior center Madina Okot, who had her 22nd double-double against USC. Okot leads South Carolina in rebounds and blocks, and can convert around the rim, making her an all-around offensive threat.

The NCAA Tournament provides a high visibility evaluation opportunity for players like Okot to boost her draft stock, especially if she continues to deliver strong performances against elite competition like Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers, who she went toe-to-toe with, putting up 9 point, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block in a South Carolina win.

Madina Okot emerging as a WNBA Draft prospect

Originally from Mumias, Kenya, Okot transferred to South Carolina from Mississippi State after the 2024–25 season. Since joining the Gamecocks, she has emerged as a primary post presence, providing size, rebounding, and defensive stability. At 6-foot-6, the senior center leads the team in rebounds and blocks, averaging 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. Her offensive production primarily comes from efficient finishing around the rim, offensive rebounding, and second-chance opportunities.

During the 2025–26 season, Okot averaged 23 minutes across 35 appearances, starting 32 games and establishing herself as one of the team’s most reliable contributors in and around the paint.

How March Madness is elevating Okot’s draft stock

Scouts use the NCAA tournament as a litmus test to see how draft prospects will fare in the WNBA. Tournament matchups typically feature stronger opponents, tighter defenses, and higher-pressure moments, giving scouts a much better sense of how players will show up against elite competition.

Key areas scouts watch during March include:

Shot creation under pressure

Decision-making against elite defenses

Rebounding against top-tier offenses

Defensive positioning in pick-and-roll coverage

Historically, the tournament has played a major role in shaping professional trajectories for post players. Former South Carolina standouts like Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso strengthened their professional outlook through dominant postseason performances.

For Okot, continued production in March presents an opportunity to solidify her place as a top contributor on one of the sport’s largest stages.

Key moments from Okot’s NCAA Tournament performance

Okot’s impact has been particularly evident during post-season play. In the first round against the Southern Jaguar's Okot had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists in just 17 minutes, and shot 7-of-11 from the field. In the second round against the USC Trojans, Okot had 15 points and 15 rebounds, her 22nd double-double of the season. These performances signal that Okot can deliver efficiently with limited minutes and show up against high-level Power 5 sides like USC.

Strengths that intrigue professional scouts

Okot’s professional intrigue begins with her physical profile but extends into several key on-court strengths.

Elite size and presence around the rim: At 6-foot-6, Okot possesses natural length that allows her to contest shots and protect the rim. Size remains one of the most difficult attributes to replace, making it one of her strongest professional assets.

Rebounding consistency: Averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, Okot has demonstrated strong positioning and timing on the glass. Her ability to secure defensive rebounds limits second-chance opportunities and helps stabilize South Carolina’s defensive structure.

Interior scoring efficiency: Okot’s 57.8 shooting percentage highlights her ability to convert high-percentage attempts. Rather than relying on volume shooting, she finishes effectively near the rim.

Shot-blocking ability: With 1.6 blocks per game, Okot makes players think twice before pulling up to shoot within the arc.

Areas for continued development

Though Okot only began playing basketball in 2020 , her talent is undeniable. Nevertheless, her long-term success will depend on continued improvement in several areas.

Refining post scoring: Expanding her post-move repertoire could make her more difficult to defend. Adding counters and improving touch with both hands would strengthen her scoring consistency.

Strength and physical development: Continued strength training will be essential as she transitions toward higher levels of competition, where veteran interior players present more physical challenges.

Defensive discipline: Maintaining positioning while avoiding unnecessary fouls remains an important developmental focus for inside defenders.

Offensive range: While her current role centers on post scoring, converting more often from beyond the rim could enhance her versatility at the professional level.

Where Okot could land in the WNBA Draft

Madina Okot currently projects as a mid-to-late first-round selection in most early mock drafts, with her size and rebounding profile making her an appealing option for teams seeking offensive depth. Across recent projections, Okot has appeared as pick No. 10 and No. 12 , placing her just outside the lottery but firmly within first-round range.

Teams that could target Okot

These two WNBA teams may be logical fits based on roster needs and draft position:

Indiana Fever (Pick No. 10) : A strong rebounding frontcourt partner would complement the Fever’s existing interior rotation. Okot’s physicality and defensive rebounding could address prior depth concerns.

Connecticut Sun (Pick No. 12) : A historically defense-oriented roster that values size and rim protection. Could view Okot as a developmental interior presence with immediate rebounding impact.

While many early lottery selections are projected to be guards and wings, post players like Okot remain valuable due to their rebounding efficiency and defensive presence, especially for teams looking to balance rosters with outside shooting strength.

What’s next for Okot after the NCAA Tournament

The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 13, 2026, leaving a short window for eligible players to finalize their decisions after postseason play concludes. Though Okot is eligible to stay with South Carolina for another season, the further the Gamecocks go, the higher the likelihood Okot will head to the WNBA. The Gamecocks face TCU today in the Elite Eight at 9 p.m. ET.