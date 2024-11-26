Major 49ers injury update unfortunately might be coming too late
By Lior Lampert
The sky is falling in the Bay Area, but the San Francisco 49ers finally got some good and "potentially significant" news.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, San Franciso is opening Dre Greenlaw's 21-day practice window, marking the standout linebacker's imminent insertion into the lineup.
Additional intel from Nick Wagoner of ESPN indicates that Greenlaw will be formally designated to return and practice with the team on Wednesday. Alas, albeit an impactful player, the reinforcements may be too little too late for the reeling 49ers.
49ers get positive Dre Greenlaw injury update, though it might be coming too late
Sitting at 5-6, the Niners have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. As of this writing, ESPN's projections give them a 17 percent chance of doing so, highlighting how tall the task is. With the odds stacked against them, Greenlaw's comeback undoubtedly loses some luster.
San Fran trails seventh-seed Washington Commanders by two games in the win column for the final Wild Card spot in the conference. With only a handful of contests remaining, bridging that gap won't be easy. However, Greenlaw can be a difference-maker, especially since the race for the NFC West crown is wide open.
First and last place in the divisional standings are separated by a single game. So, amid the 49ers' struggles, there is still a realistic path to reaching the postseason and hosting their first-round opponent. Greenlaw's status signals they believe a late-year turnaround isn't out of the cards.
Greenlaw tore his Achilles in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bizarrely, the injury occurred on the sideline as he was prepping to take the field after the 49ers punted the ball. Regardless, the 27-year-old's stint on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list is ostensibly nearing an end.
All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was the only 49er to record more tackles than Greenlaw (120) in 2023. The latter also added four pass deflections and a sack, further establishing himself as a big part of the squad's defensive unit. His efforts yielded a solid 69.3 overall Pro Football Focus player grade.