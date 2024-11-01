Malachi Corley goes full DeSean Jackson as Jets season hits a hilarious new low
It seemed like things had reached rock bottom for the New York Jets last Sunday. Aaron Rodgers struggled yet again to get on the same page as his receivers, New York's defense couldn't get Jacoby Brissett off the field and a stunning final-minute loss to the lowly New England Patriots dropped the Jets to last place in the AFC East at 2-6. A season that began with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and the promise of a healthy Rodgers had completely collapsed, the head coach had already been fired and no one seemed to have any answers (that is, beyond selling the farm at the trade deadline).
But if there's one thing the NFL has taught us over the years, it's that no matter how bad things are, they can always, always get worse. And the football gods made sure to remind Jets fans of that lesson on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. It looked like receiver Malachi Corley had given New York an early lead on a nice end-around. And then things went very, very wrong.
Malachi Corley drops the ball before reaching the goal line vs. Texans
You'd think that this has happened enough by now that every skill player would have it burned into their brains: Make sure you hold on to the ball until after you've definitively crossed the goal line. And yet, here we are again: Some 16 years after DeSean Jackson did it in Dallas, Corley let go of the ball just before breaking the plane.
The play was originally ruled a touchdown on the field, but replay review clearly showed the ball out of Corley's hand before he reached the goal line. The Texans smartly noticed and picked up the ball after the Jets had started celebrating, not just wiping the points off the board but giving Houston the ball on its own 25. Oh, and did we mention that this happened after Aaron Rodgers missed each of his first four throws? Again: Things can always get worse.