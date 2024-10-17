Is Malik Nabers playing this week? Latest injury update and fantasy replacements
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants may be getting their top offensive producer back in Week 7. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol and has re-joined full practices, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.
However, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 Draft still must meet with an independent neurologist and be cleared from the protocol officially before he can be declared game-ready.
Nabers suffered his concussion late in the fourth quarter of New York's 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. He hit his head on the turf while diving to attempt and bring in a critical fourth down pass along the sideline.
Fantasy replacements if Nabers isn't cleared to play
While he's trending in the right direction, Nabers still has a couple hurdles left to clear before returning to his record-setting performances as New York's top receiver. These fantasy pickups won't bring the same kind of production but they should still be serviceable in a pinch.
Darius Slayton - New York Giants WR
Slayton led the team with 11 targets in its 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football" last week. He racked up only 57 yards but seeing that many looks from quarterback Daniel Jones on 86 percent of New York's offensive snaps is a good sign in Nabers' absence.
In the Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Slayton went for a whopping 122 yards and a touchdown. His season-high effort proved he's capable of putting up fantasy-worthy numbers in New York's offense. Though his Week 7 status will be dependent upon a groin injury which limited him at practice Wednesday.
Wan'Dale Robinson - New York Giants WR
Robinson has only put up 280 yards total this season but remains a primary option for Jones in Nabers' absence. He scored a touchdown as well in the win over Seattle, showing he's capable of reeling in red zone targets.
However, Robinson was also limited at practice Wednesday with an ankle injury but could still be available on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. If he were to play he would be a touchdown dependent play and should only be considered in deeper league formats.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. - New York Giants RB
Tracy is worthy of a FLEX consideration given his production in starting rusher Devin Singletary's absence. The latter was limited at practice Wednesday after missing two straight games with a groin injury so Tracy could be in line for the majority of touches on Sunday again.
The Giants' rookie rusher put up 179 yards and a touchdown over his last two starts and could serve well on fantasy squads looking to replace big producers like Nabers. Philadelphia ranks 16th in the league in rushing defense but has given up 213 rushing yards in it's last two games.