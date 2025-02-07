Malik Nabers is already embracing his Saquon Barkley narrative after Giants rookie year
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are a punchline around the league right now, but the team at least appears to have taken a big step in the right direction by selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers in last year's draft. His 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns are exactly the offensive injection New York has been desperate for in recent seasons.
However, the guy getting Nabers the ball seems to be limiting his true potential. And Giants fans know all too well what happens to star players who can't play to their full potential in the Big Apple.
Nabers has made it well-known that the quarterback he most prefers receiving the ball from resides within the NFC East. Even when given a choice of any passer from NFL history, Nabers picked his former college quarterback: 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
Nabers told the streamer "FaZe Lacy" on Thursday, "you never know" about the possibility he could be catching passes from Daniels again. That should sound some serious alarm bells for the Giants and their fans.
Giants need to win with Malik Nabers before he jumps ship like Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley departing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason was mostly forced by the ineptitude of New York's front office, but it was also evident he would never reach his ceiling if he stayed a Giant for life. Fans better hope that doesn't become the case with Nabers if the team can't figure out how to win soon.
Drafting (or signing) a franchise quarterback this coming offseason will be step one in reaching success with Nabers on the roster. If the LSU teammates were to reunite in Washington in a few years and New York still wasn't in a winning position, I don't think the fan base would survive the compounded trauma. The Giants need to get this right now or risk becoming the next Cleveland Browns.