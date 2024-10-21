Malik Nabers is already sick of having Daniel Jones as his quarterback
By James Nolan
The New York Giants took a 28-3 loss in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniel Jones struggled to get the offense going. He finished with 99 passing yards and 0 touchdowns. Brian Daboll benched the six-year QB for Drew Lock in the fourth quarter.
Fans of the GMEN aren’t happy with Jones’ performance, and neither is their star rookie. Malik Nabers has already established himself as one of the most talented receivers in the NFL in a short period. In five games this season, he’s racked up 427 yards on 39 catches. Even though he’s having a great start to his career, he doesn’t seem to be happy with his starting QB’s play as of late.
When asked about a quiet outing against the Eagles, he said, "Watch the target tape. That was it. I was open."
In Week 7 against the Eagles, Nabers was targeted eight times. He finished with four catches for 41 yards. The former LSU standout wasn’t shying away from showing his frustration after the rough performance.
Would the Giants be better off without Daniel Jones?
There’s no question that Nabers could help the Giants develop a great offense. Jones had a few great games this season but has consistently struggled to put the ball in the end zone. Across seven games this season, New York’s QB has thrown 6 TDs. It’s a big part of why Daboll’s team sits at 2-5.
As of now, Jones is the best QB on the Giants roster. Nabers might have to play the season out with a QB he doesn’t prefer. At the end of the day, there’s not much he can do to change that. Tommy DeVito and Lock aren’t better than Jones.
Once the season wraps up, Joe Schoen and the Giants will be in the hunt for a new QB. They’ve structured Jones’ contract that will get them an opportunity to get out of it after this season with minimal cap implications for 2025.
With the QBs in the upcoming 2025 draft class, New York could be right in the mix as a favorite to land one of the top ones. Jones still has time to change the narrative this season, but his time is running out. If he does struggle in Week 8, Nabers could have someone else throwing passes the rest of the way. Whether it’s Lock or DeVito, Jones is certainly on the starting QB bubble.