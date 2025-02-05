Malik Nabers reveals what type of quarterback the New York Giants need to draft
By John Buhler
Although Malik Nabers was still able to get his during his rookie season with the New York Giants, imagine how much better he could be if he had a reliable quarterback throwing him the ball. Nabers' rookie season saw the Giants start Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock under center en route to going 3-14 overall. Nabers still had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.
While appearing on The Arrowhead Addict Podcast at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, FanSided's Patrick Allen asked Nabers what type of quarterback the Giants need next season for Nabers to get the most out of his talent. His response was as thorough as it was interesting. Keep in mind this is a guy who caught passes from Jayden Daniels in college at LSU.
Here is what Nabers told FanSided on behalf of Pepsi on what he needs out of his next quarterback.
"We need a leader. We need somebody that is going to come into the offense and learn the offense pretty quick. ... If we can get a quarterback into that offense very efficiently, read defenses well, take matters into his own hands in the time of the game, be very mobile. ... Make plays with his feet. Able to throw on the run. When it is his opportunity to give his guy a 50-50 chance, he's not really scared of it. And a guy that has grit."
We are looking at a dual-threat playmaker with great leadership traits. Could either Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward suffice what Nabers is looking for at quarterback? While neither are the prospect that Nabers' former teammate Daniels was coming out of LSU, he knows what he wants. Could there even be a quarterback potentially hitting free agency who could be this?
Here is the live stream from The Arrowhead Addict Podcast in which Nabers appeared on Radio Row.
The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are in dire need of a quarterback.
With where the Giants are picking, New York is hoping that whoever the Tennessee Titans do not want at No. 1 between Sanders and Ward drops to them at No. 3. Early signs suggest that Ward will be the pick for the Titans at No. 1. New York would have to hope for the Cleveland Browns picking at No. 2 to not take a quarterback, or trade out of the pick with a team in need of one like the Las Vegas Raiders.
While I am sure that Nabers would be thrilled to have either Sanders or Ward throwing him the ball, it feels way more likely that Sanders would be the pick for the Giants at No. 3 than Ward. This is because Penn State linebacker Adbul Carter or even Sanders' Colorado teammate Travis Hunter could be the No. 2 overall pick. New York would love that, even if Deion Sanders starred for Dallas...
At the end of the day, Nabers clearly wants a professional who is polished and ready to make an impact day one in New York. The good news for him is Sanders and Ward seem to fit that bill. There will be growing pains for both in the NFL, but having an emerging star at receiver in Nabers would make things much easier. Keep in mind head coach Brian Daboll favors the offensive side of the ball.
Nabers is still going to get his, but adding Sanders or Ward to the mix would be big for New York.
