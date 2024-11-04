Malik Nabers says quiet part out loud about difference between Giants and Commanders
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are in a tailspin... again. Now 2-7 after a tight 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, New York's current makeup just isn't cutting it.
That's mostly due, in part, to general manager Joe Schoen's mismanagement of the roster. He infamously let star running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency, only for him to end up at division rival Philadelphia.
Schoen made that decision to prioritize bolstering the offensive line in free agency but we can all see how poorly those investments are working out. Quarterback Daniel Jones is the fifth-most sacked at his position this season (27).
Without any protection, Jones can't get the ball to his top weapons like rookie wideout Malik Nabers, selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 draft. However, even with time Jones hasn't made great decisions.
Malik Nabers calls out Giants management for not building the team correctly
After Sunday's loss, Nabers gave reporters his perspective on the Giants' rebuilding efforts. Telling them he'd rather build a team from scratch because "it feels better when you come from the mud and you start winning successfully."
"You’ve just got to build. You’ve got to build up. You’ve got to put the right people in place to be successful," he continued. "You’ve got to get the right keys. You’ve got to get the right guys on the team to win. Obviously, the Commanders have done that. They’ve got the right guys that they want to be on the team, and they’re winning."
It was cleverly veiled but that was certainly a shot at Schoen. New York just lost to Washington and Nabers is pointing right at his old college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and asking, "Why couldn't you have done that here?" to Schoen.
And he's right. New York's managerial priorities have been in the wrong areas ever since Schoen handed Jones a four-year, $160 million extension after his flashy 2022 season.
With no money to bring in a proper supporting cast — or even replace the old main feature — the team has just been going in circles with a dysfunctional offense and wasted talent on defense. At this point, why not make Nabers the general manager?