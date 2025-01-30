Man City player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Club Brugge?
Manchester City came close to crashing out of the Champions League when Club Brugge took the lead through a goal from Raphael Onyedika. However, strikes from Mateo Kovacic, Savinho and an own goal from Joel Ordonez ensured that City went through to the playoff stage. It does not get any easier for Pep Guardiola's side as they will go on to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
Man City–Club Brugge Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the City players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Ederson (GK): 6
He was beaten at his near post by Onyedika, but apart from that, Ederson did not put a foot wrong.
Matheus Nunes (RB): 4
Nunes has impressed in his new position of right-back recently. However, he was often caught out of position and was too easily beaten by Ferran Jutgla — who set up Onyedika's goal.
Manuel Akanji (CB): 6
Could have reacted quicker to close down Jutgla after he beat Nunes in the build-up to the goal, Apart from that, Akanji did well to prevent the Club Brugge forward from causing more danger.
John Stones (CB): 7
Missed a great chance to equalise for City with a header early on in the second half. Stones has not played much recently due to a foot injury, but despite this was solid. He even played a fantastic diagonal pass to Savinho who sealed the victory.
Josko Gvardiol (LB): 8
Gvardiol has become a potent attacker on the left flank for Guardiola. It was his cross that was turned in by Ordonez into his own net which gave City the lead.
Midfielders
Mateo Kovacic (CDM): 9
Scored from range to equalise for City. Kovacic was a real threat with his driving runs and is finally performing close to the high standards that Rodri set at the club.
Ilkay Gundogan (CDM): 6
Had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside. Gundogan was taken off at half-time for Savinho as City were a goal down and needed more of an attacking threat. Savinho went on to secure the victory with a smart run and finish.
Kevin De Bruyne (CAM): 8
On another day, De Bruyne would have been walking off the pitch, having added to his assist tally. The Belgian's crossing and passing were exceptional. However, his teammates were wasteful with their chances.
Forwards
Bernardo Silva (RW): 6
Guardiola would have wanted Silva to have made much more of an impact on the game than he did.
Erling Haaland (CF): 6
He was selfish, as you expect from a striker. However, he could have squared the ball to De Bruyne for a tap-in to seal the win. However, Haaland, after winning the ball, shot and then saw his effort saved. The Norwegian was not so effective due to Ordonez man-marking him.
Phil Foden (LW): 6
Like Silva, Foden was not so effective as City relied on their midfielders, defenders and the substitute Savinho to get them back into the game.
Substitutes
- Savinho, 8/10
- Rico Lewis, N/A